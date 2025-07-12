5 of the most unique vacation rentals to enjoy in Ontario this summer

With the warmer weather upon us, vacation planning is kicking into high gear and you may be dreaming of a one-of-a-kind getaway this summer. Lucky for us, Ontario is home to plenty of incredible rentals that are picture-perfect. Give yourself a vacation to remember this season by renting one of Ontario’s most unique cottage properties.

Unplug in a tiny red tower

Known as the Red Tower, this tiny but mighty house near Belleville has just enough space for two and is the ideal glamping experience. Designed and built by an architect and 10 feet by 10 feet in size, you’ll find a lower level with a cozy seating area and small kitchenette and an upper level with a sweet spot for sleeping thanks to stunning views from the windows. Perched on a hilltop, there’s a beautiful deck for sunbathing and barbecuing — and lest you’re worried you’ll have to completely unplug, there’s still WiFi!

Host a group getaway in sprawling countryside church

For a full family affair, why not rent a church? The Prince Edward County Church is 132 years old and has been converted into a four-bedroom oasis that backs onto the Bay of Quinte. Sitting on three acres of land, it’s located 15 minutes from the closest vineyard and has enough space for eight guests to sleep. The outdoor area includes a dock with two kayaks for guest use, and there’s a well-stocked firepit for all your long weekend needs.

Get the best of both worlds in a vintage Airstream

Want all the benefits of a resort vacation with the privacy of a property rental? Adventurers should try the 1971 vintage Airstream accommodation situated lakeside on the Northridge grounds in Muskoka. You can stay in this converted work of art while enjoying the resort’s amenities, including a heated pool, hot tub, large private beach, canoes, kayaks paddle boards and more. Despite its small exterior, you’d be surprised by how much this Airstream can fit; there’s a full kitchen with a propane oven and stove top, fridge, sink, cooking pots and pans, utensils and cutlery, plus a double pullout bed and a washroom.

Stow away in a boxcar cottage

Have a literal utopian vacation by booking a stay in this vintage boxcar cottage in Utopia, Ontario. You’ll be guaranteed the utmost privacy, since this small hamlet located just west of Barrie is home to only 100 people. The boxcar is a true piece of the country’s history; it’s one of a few Canadian Pacific boxcar trains built between 1896 and 1914. The cottage can fit up to four people, with one bedroom with a queen size bed and a sitting room that can accommodate two single beds. There’s also a bathroom, kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, a propane barbecue and a backyard with its own private gardens. The cottage is located on a farm and offers experiences such as goat yoga and animal therapy. Plus, you can enjoy trips to a hot tub and private pool, or you can opt for a swim in the spring fed pond in your backyard instead.

Relax and unwind in a shipping container B&B

This unique container cottage bed & breakfast complex will make for an unforgettable getaway. Tucked along the Grand River and nearby charming Ontario towns including Elora and Fergus, each self-contained shipping container suite at Inner Joy Getaways can fit two guests — and since they’re all located side-by-side, you can book out all four for a full family vacation. Each one also comes with its own private patio, hot tub, barbecue and bistro set for ultimate relaxation.