Top 7 spas in and around Toronto to unwind or escape from holiday mayhem

The holidays can be stressful, so take a deep breath and embark on a journey of self-care at one of these health and wellness spas in and near Toronto. We all love the busyness of the holiday season — the stately trees, the delicious food, magical lights, bustling Christmas markets and holiday shopping — but sometimes it can be a little too much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pillar and Post Hotel (@pillarandpostnotl)

This 13,000-square-foot Niagara-area spa resort is the perfect spot to soothe your holiday blues. Your visit will include access to a toasty fireplace lounge as well as a heated indoor saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor pool, hot spring pool and fitness center. Take your mind off of holiday shopping as you receive a calming deep tissue massage before nurturing your body with a super hydrating body wrap. You’ll leave feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the holidays. 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammam Spa by Céla (@hammamspa)

Hammam draws inspiration from ancient Eastern spas and is considered one of the top places of refuge in the city to indulge in transformative treatments. Experience total detoxification in the spa’s intricately tiled steam room — the thick steam and heat will relax your sore muscles and relieve any built-up tension. The room is diffused with Eucalyptus oils, which are believed to promote good respiratory health and have anti-inflammatory properties. The enticing scent will help remove the holiday fog and enhance your mood! Afterward, head to the calming Turkish bath suites — you’ll lay on a heated marble table while hot and cool water treatments stimulate your senses. Before you leave, indulge in some much-needed self-care with a rejuvenating hair treatment, soothing facial cleanse and invigorating full-body scrub. 602 King St. W., Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain (@scandinaveblue)

This Nordic-style spa is about a two-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect escape for the holidays. You’ll have majestic views of the Niagara Escarpment while luxuriating in complete tranquility. Bask in the spa’s outdoor thermal areas — rotate between hot baths, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas and a comforting eucalyptus steam room. Head outdoors for a long hike or a day of skiing before receiving a relaxing massage to relieve stress and tension. This is the ultimate immersive wellness adventure! The spa also offers overnight getaway packages, which would be a perfect gift to yourself or a loved one who needs a break over the holiday season. 152 Grey Road 21, The Blue Mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Millcroft Inn & Spa (@millcroftinnandspa)

This charming spa is nestled in the hills of Caledon, about a one-hour drive from Toronto. Breathe in the fresh, country air and indulge in self-care! Soak your worries away in the year-round outdoor hot spring pools while admiring the picturesque scenery of freshly fallen snow — you’ll leave feeling detoxified, stress-free and ready to take on the holidays. If you’re looking for a quiet spot to completely immerse yourself in wellness this winter, then add this to your bucket list. 55 John Street, Alton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thermea Spa Village Whitby (@thermeawhitby)

This spa, just under an hour from Toronto, will help you escape from the holiday crowds for a few days. Soothe your pain away in a steaming outdoor bath before lounging by a roaring fire with a hot cup of tea in hand. Afterward, receive a relaxing massage or a sauna ritual while overlooking the picture-perfect grounds! Before you leave, luxuriate in the underground Källa flotation pool — this large saltwater pool is filled with Epsom salt and will make you feel weightless. 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Toronto (@fstoronto)

This five-star urban sanctuary is the perfect place to regenerate amidst holiday burnout. Soothe yourself with a tranquil and warm salt-stone massage. The masseuse will use organic whipped shea butter and Himalayan Crystal Salt that will nourish, rejuvenate and detoxify your body, both inside and out. Recharge in the serene relaxation pool before detoxifying your skin in the steam room. If the holidays have left your body feeling achy or your skin looking dull, head over to the Wellness & Bio Bar to try Celluma light therapy — this treatment is perfect for reducing acne, wrinkles and cellulite, and can even help relieve muscle spasms and arthritic pain. Opt for the VENN supercharged facial to lift, sculpt, strengthen and plump your skin, leaving it super hydrated for your holiday parties. 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vettä Nordic Spa (@vettanordicspa)

This Nordic retreat is cradled within a picturesque landscape of Horseshoe Valley (and it’s only about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto). You’ll be surrounded by natural elements as you indulge in relaxing massages and hot and cold thermal treatments that will boost your immunity and improve your overall well-being. Whether you’re looking for some “me” time to escape the holiday hustle or want to spend some quality time with a loved one — this spa is the perfect place to recenter your body and mind this season. 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., Barrie.