This under-the-radar Ontario provincial park has bright blue waters and a white sand beach

With the first official weekend of summer (declared after temperatures finally reached the high 20 degrees) it’s time to pack the car and head north. Every Torontonian knows that summer in Toronto really means a summer of escaping the city — and it’s no secret that Ontario is packed with beautiful spots to beat the heat, but some of the province’s most stunning summer escapes are somehow still flying under the radar.

Located in Batchawana Bay in northeastern Ontario, Pancake Bay Provincial Park is approximately an eight-hour drive from Toronto but absolutely worth the trip. Spread across the eastern shores of Lake Superior is one of Ontario’s lesser known beach destinations, where turquoise water and white sand beaches spread across the shores, making it feel like a tropical destination.

Sitting along the Michigan border, the park is known for its crystal-clear water, towering forests and more than 3.5 kilometres of soft sandy beach that might actually make a case for skipping the international summer getaway this year (and the price of jet fuel that comes with it), and trading it for something more local.

While Lake Superior is often known for its chilly temperatures, the shallow waters located in Pancake Bay are often warmer than expected, making it a popular watering hole for locals. There’s also plenty of space to spread out and adventure along the lengthy shoreline — and as an added bonus, with the dog-friendly beaches that span the park, there’s no need to leave your best friend at home.

The park’s name comes from a popular voyageur legend dating back to the fur trade era. According to local legend, voyageurs travelling across Lake Superior would stop at the bay before reaching Sault Ste. Marie and use the last of their flour supplies to make pancakes before restocking in town. Aside from the very tempting beach, the park is also home to the iconic Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout Trail, a hiking route that offers panoramic views over Lake Superior. While you manage to get your 10,000 steps in, you can also find yourself overlooking the waters where the famous SS Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck occurred, giving our hikers with a hint of Indiana Jones in them a sneak peek into rugged northern Ontario’s memorable moments in history.

The historic voyageurs paddling route makes a convenient base camp for exploring the surrounding Algoma Country and nearby regional attractions like Chippewa Falls and Sault Ste. Marie (otherwise known to the locals as “The Soo”). But if you ask me, the real attraction is a stop by the Voyageur’s Lodge & Cookhouse for massive apple fritters, hot food and road trip essentials from the general store.

Though the park sits a decent ways away from our city, it also offers a range of camping options: including RV sites, car camping, roofed accommodations and radio-free campsites. With accessible campsites and barrier-free beach access for all-terrain wheelchairs, this spot is meant for everyone. Amenities include picnic shelters for those of you looking to avoid the sun this summer, a playground, various comfort stations, laundromats, showers, canoe and kayak rentals, stand-up paddleboards and pet exercise areas.

With day-use permits starting at $12.25, the cost barely compares to the price of flights during this particularly high-traffic season. The park officially opened its proverbial doors for the season on May 1 and remains open until Oct. 13.

Want more?

For another white sand beach three hours from Toronto, click here.

For a provincial park with famous sunsets, click here.