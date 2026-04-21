This top-ranked Muskoka lake house might be Toronto’s best summer escape

Sutton Lakehouse is located on the shore of Three Mile Lake in Muskoka, a few hours north of Toronto in the Utterson area. It’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront cottage designed for up to eight guests.

The property was recently named among the 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year, a curated list highlighting standout stays across Canada and beyond. The selection highlights vacation homes that deliver strong guest experiences based on review scores, reliable hosting, and properties that sit in the top tier of their local markets.

Sutton Lakehouse also carries a “Loved by Guests” designation, which is reserved for the top 10% of homes based on verified guest reviews.

“This list should inspire travellers to take their next group getaway and demonstrates how easy it is to find a trusted, high-quality vacation rental every time they plan a trip,” said Larry Plawsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vrbo.

Inside, the house is straightforward and functional, it’s not a mansion on Lake Joe.

There are three bedrooms with king beds and one with a queen, along with two bathrooms. The main living area is open to a separate dining space and a fully equipped kitchen designed for self-catering stays. It’s set up for groups who cook and spend time together in the same space rather than moving between multiple zones or amenities.

Large windows in the main living area face toward the lake, keeping the water as a constant backdrop. The cottage doesn’t have air conditioning, which is typical for Muskoka properties of this type. Instead, it relies on ceiling fans in the main space and individual fans in each bedroom.

Outside, the focus shifts to the water’s edge. A private dock extends into Three Mile Lake and acts as the central feature of the property. It’s a simple, usable space rather than a built-out platform—used for sitting, swimming, or launching into the lake.

The outdoor setup includes a BBQ, a fire pit, and an open lawn area that connects the cottage to the water. Most of the living experience naturally moves outside in warmer months, whether that’s meals on the deck, time on the dock, or evenings around the fire.

What the recognition highlights is less about added amenities and more about consistency and that beautiful Muskoka location along with a waterfront property that offers direct lake access, a gorgeous indoor space, and a setting that supports group stays.