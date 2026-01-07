This tiny Kawartha Lakes town is a magical winter escape (and you might never want to leave)

If your idea of a dreamy winter getaway involves charming, small-town energy surrounded by frozen lakes and twinkly main streets, then Bobcaygeon should be at the top of your list.

The community is nestled on the Trent-Severn Waterway between Sturgeon and Pigeon Lakes, in the Kawartha Lakes region, making it the perfect spot to slow down and reconnect with nature. It’s been a magnet for cottagers and house-boaters for generations (making it the “Hub of the Kawarthas”), but in the winter, the crowds thin and the snow settles in, turning Bobcaygeon into a postcard-pretty winter village.

Head over for the frosty locks and Kawartha Dairy cones in the snow, and you just might find yourself browsing Bobcaygeon real-estate listings on the drive home!

It’s about a 2-hour drive northeast of Toronto. If you’re car-free, there’s no direct transit, but you can take a GO train to Peterborough and then Uber the remaining stretch. Once you’re in town, the historic core is compact and super walkable, with cute cafés and indie shops clustered along Bolton and King Streets.

For a mid-morning treat, warm up with a delicious cup of cocoa and fair-trade hot sips at Kawartha Coffee Co. Then indulge in seasonal specialties and cottage-country classics at Bobcaygeon Bakery (the tarts are a must, since the bakery is part of the Kawartha Northumberland Butter Tart Tour!)

In the evening, settle in for dinner at one of the town’s charming restaurants. Graz Restobar is located right by the locks and serves comfort food with Portuguese flavours, while the Wheatsheaf Café offers a tasty seasonal lunch menu in a warm, easygoing atmosphere.

And of course, Kawartha Dairy is headquartered here, with a store on Prince St. The iconic ice cream brand has been family-owned since 1937 and still makes its dairy products in Bobcaygeon (and yes, people absolutely eat ice cream in the winter!)

As the town sits on a National Historic Site that links Lake Ontario and Lake Huron, check out Lock 32. It’s the first lock built on the system, dating way back to the 1830s, and is one of the busiest locks on the waterway during the summer season (but still a focal point of town life year-round).

During the colder months, the boat traffic fades, so expect frozen-canal energy and the most gorgeous Insta photos: think snow on the lock gates, open views down the Big Bob Channel and sunsets over Sturgeon Lake.

The town is also renowned for its trails and pathways through historic lock stations and quaint communities. If you like a bit of history with your stroll, there are self-guided tours available via the Bobcaygeon Trail Town app. If you’re more of an outdoorsy person, winter is peak Bobcaygeon! Explore the winter snowshoe trails, outdoor skating and hockey rinks and snowmobile routes that connect into wider Kawartha Lakes networks. If you have more energy at the end of the day, you can even build a snow sculpture at FrostFest over the Family Day long weekend!

For a more slow-paced winter adventure, Bobcaygeon Beach Park and River View Park are totally zen places to go for a stroll, with frozen lakeside views and playgrounds.

If you’re up for a bit of history and love pioneer-era buildings, then explore spots like the Kawartha Settlers’ Village. This ten-acre site used to be a working family farm but now showcases more than 20 historic homes and buildings, with artifacts dating back to about 1830-1935. It’s closed throughout December and January; outside of those months, winter/spring office hours are available by appointment year-round.

Next, head to the Boyd Heritage Museum. It’s housed in the original Boyd Lumber Office (built in 1889) and dives into the story of Mossom Boyd (the “Lumber King of the Trent”) as well as the role the Boyd family played in building the area’s economy.

Just outside town, an old cattle barn has been transformed into a contemporary 150-seat black-box theatre, now home to the Globus Theatre at the Lakeview Arts Barn! While it’s more popular during the spring and summer seasons, special productions occasionally pop up outside peak season, so it’s worth checking their schedule.

If you’re planning a weekend stay, there are quite a few cozy places to book. The Bobcaygeon Inn is all about heritage charm and scenic lakeside views, while smaller motels like New Rockland and local B&Bs will give you easy walking access to the downtown core.

