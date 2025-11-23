This summer theatre town near Toronto might be Ontario’s best-kept holiday secret

If you’re looking to add a little extra magic to your Christmas travel adventures, there’s a charming town just about two hours from Toronto that might be one of Ontario’s best-kept holiday secrets. While other small towns are still packing away cobweb decorations and jack-o’-lanterns, this little theatre village is already in full-on holiday mode, with Christmas trails, markets, festivals, and live shows!

Stratford sits on the Avon River within Perth County, about halfway between London and Kitchener. While it’s mainly known for its world-renowned theatre festival, the town is brimming with Christmas activities throughout the colder months, making it a perfect spot for a holiday weekend filled with shopping and soaking in the magic of the season.

This year, kick the festive season off with the Seasonal Christmas Trail (runs until Dec 20). Stratford and neighbouring towns like St. Marys, Shakespeare and Mitchell turn into one big holiday scavenger hunt! There are 50 stops on the trail, each one ready with treats, festive gifts and cute stocking stuffers.

Instead of following a strict route, you can build your own. For $35 (+HST), choose six special gifts from participating stops, whether that’s something edible, cozy or something that just screams holiday mantlepiece material!

Because it’s Stratford, pair a day of holiday trailing with some world-class theatre show or music production.

If the indie scene is more your style, Here For Now Theatre is staging intimate, thought-provoking shows this holiday season, including Reproduction (runs Nov 19-30) and Ruby and the Reindeer (Dec 10-24). For classical music lovers (or anyone looking for an elevated night out), check out the Stratford Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Handel’s Messiah (Dec 13, 14).

Of course, you’ll have to check out a Stratford Festival production! The world-renowned theatre company has a slate of extended-run shows that runs well into December. This season, check out Annie (on stage until Dec 14), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (until Nov 23) and Macbeth (until Nov 22).

Before you leave, set apart some time to stroll through the snow-powdered cobbled streets and explore iconic buildings and sites in Stratford’s downtown core. You’ll notice glitzy holiday lights and shop windows where everyone seems determined to ‘out-cute’ each other with the most swoon-worthy holiday-style décor! Of course, feel free to join a more organized walking tour. Each walk has a specific theme, like the History and Heritage morning tour (where you’ll learn about the people, places and events that shaped the history of the town) and the popular Stratford Ghost Walk, which focuses on haunted stories from the past.

If you’re a night owl, the city doesn’t sleep after sunset. Whether you’re in the mood for jazz, craft beer flights, or late-night snacks, there’s usually something happening within a few blocks. Bentley’s Bar Inn & Restaurant is a local fave for live music and eats, while The Bunker Performance Lounge & Café is the perfect spot for spoken word poetry and karaoke (you can check out more after-dark spots here).

If your love language is holiday markets, Stratford offers some of the most magical shopping experiences. Get into the holiday spirit while shopping from 55 talented handmade vendors at the Stratford Sparkles Christmas Market (Nov 30). Or check out the Bruce Hotel’s German-inspired indoor holiday market (Nov 29, 30), where the hotel transforms into a festive hideaway filled with handcrafted goods and seasonal cheer. That same weekend, downtown Stratford transforms into a two-day holiday Winter Wander-land. Expect Polar Express-style train rides for kids, guided horse and wagon rides, roaring fires, treats and Christmas trees for sale, roaming carolers and even a visit from St. Nick!

If twinkling festive lights are more your style, the 6th Annual Lights On Stratford Winter Festival of Lights runs from Dec 12, 2025, to Jan 18, 2026. During the festival, Stratford’s historic downtown, riverside parks and public spaces are transformed with interactive light installations and glowing displays (so, perfect for Insta photos and slow strolls with loved ones).

There’s so much holiday magic this season, so it’s worth turning your visit into an overnight stay (or a full weekend) instead of just a day trip. The town is packed with the most charming B&Bs, boutique inns, serene retreats and modern hotels!

