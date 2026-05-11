This stunning white-sand beach near Toronto feels like the Caribbean — And it’s only 3 hours away

The white-sand beach of Sauble Beach near Toronto feels like an island escape without leaving Ontario

Beach weather is slowly creeping up on us, and while Ontario has no shortage of pretty resort-like beach towns, there’s one destination that delivers a full-on island fantasy thanks to its sweep of powdery white sand and gorgeous sunsets.

Sauble Beach (now officially recognized by Saugeen First Nation as Saugeen Beach) is one of the most sought-after white sand destinations in the province and Canada’s No.1-rated freshwater beach. It’s nestled on the shores of Lake Huron, in the South Bruce Peninsula, Bruce County, and is only about a three-hour drive from Toronto.

Wander through the iconic Sauble Beach archway (just make sure to snap a few Insta pics!) and take a leisurely stroll along the 7-kilometre stretch before taking a quick dip in the clear blue Lake Huron waters. If you’re looking for a little more action, the shoreline is also used for windsurfing, wakeboarding, fishing and even sailing.

Stick around until evening. The west-facing Lake Huron shoreline is known for its sweeping sunsets, so end the day with a calm walk along the beach at dusk for the most amazing views.

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And Sauble has a lot more than just white sand and waves. Nearby Sauble Falls Provincial Park is perfect for anyone who wants a little nature with their beach trip, with cascading falls, picnic areas and spawning runs for rainbow trout and Chinook salmon. Then, explore the Sauble River paddle route: it takes canoeists and kayakers through red pine plantations and ancient dunes, with a portage at the waterfall.

Check out local activities like the nine-hole golf course at Pinewoods Golf and the outdoor adventure course at Ascent Aerial Park. If you’re visiting with kids, Putterama Mini Golf has been a local family tradition since 1965, and Sauble Beach Antiques is a good rainy-day or post-beach browse, with up to 20,000 items spread over two floors!

Sauble’s food scene is just as trip-worthy. Start with custom espresso drinks or Ontario-made Coppa gelato at Amicis Coffee Bar, which is just steps from the sand. For sweets, Happy Donuts Dessert Bar serves everything from made-to-order puff donuts to Belgian chocolate-dipped cones and cereal milk lattes, while Luscious Bakery offers treats like Portuguese custard tarts, cinnamon swirls, brownies and more. At dinner, head to the Dunes Restaurant and Bar for classic sit-down beach eats like smoky summer BBQ plates, fresh salads, pastas and stone-fired pizzas.

Make it a chic, retro-style weekend getaway by booking a stay at the June Motel! The spot was featured in Netflix’s Motel Makeover and boasts the coolest sunset-inspired rooms decked out with neon signs, hanging plants and wave-like wallpaper.

If you’re looking for more scenic views and storybook sunsets, check out this charming beach town with massive sand dunes (it’s also just a short drive from Toronto).