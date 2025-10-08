This stunning Ontario town has maple-lined footpaths and a river that winds through town

If you’re looking to explore a picturesque town that’s filled with stone-built charm and riverside fall colours, there’s one hidden gem nestled in Lanark County, about halfway between Ottawa and Kingston.

Perth, Ontario, sits along the Tay River, surrounded by stone façades, maple-lined footpaths and river views (making it an easy add to your fall bucket list!)

If coming from Toronto, consider a full weekend getaway. It’s about a 4-hour drive, with a scenic corridor filled with rolling farmland, barn-dotted fields and a string of lakes and marshes near towns like Havelock, Sharbot Lake and Maberly. You can also jump on a VIA Rail train ride to Smiths Falls. From there, it’s a 15-minute Uber ride to downtown Perth.

There are many cute hotels, inns and B&Bs to stay at! For a comfier stay, Perth Parkside Hotel & Spa is just steps from Stewart Park and boasts a mineral pool, steam room and on-site spa. For a more historical feel, head to the Nevis Estate Boutique Hotel. This 19th-century, colonial-style B&B is about 1 km from downtown Perth (the town’s best shops and stores are also just a short stroll away). Expect delicious breakfasts and a serene courtyard that’s just perfect for relaxing with a coffee or cocktail at the end of the day.

When you arrive, head to Gore St. behind Town Hall to admire the towering sugar maple trees bursting with shades of yellow, orange, and red; they make the most gorgeous autumn spectacle, especially at dusk! The street runs along the Tay Basin and is a key part of the downtown core, so you’ll enjoy gorgeous riverfront views while cycling or taking a leisurely stroll.

Grab a bite at Fiddleheads Bar & Grill (try their popular Garlic Parmigiano Linguini or pan-seared salmon). It’s housed in a heritage stone building and you’ll have stunning views of Stewart Park, which is surrounded by ultra-green grass, trees and beautiful bridges. Then head to Perth Brewery for all-natural, micro-brewed local craft beers: they have 22 styles (including non-alcoholic!)

After a good night’s sleep, head over to the Perth Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning (open through Thanksgiving). This charming market fills the glass-enclosed Crystal Palace on the Tay Basin, where you’ll find home-grown produce, baked goods, preserves and tons of crafts. Wander Stewart Park’s bridges and lawns, then follow the 10-km Tay River Towpath stretch for stunning riverside views. If you need an accessible loop, the 1.5-km crushed-limestone Tay River Pathway along the town’s western edge has benches as well as views of the community gardens.

Visit Murphys Point Provincial Park and you’ll discover classic colour country filled with hardwood forest, wetlands and lakes. Trails range from the easy 1 km Silver Queen Mine Trail (where you’ll discover a restored, early-1900s, partially open-pit mica mine, heritage displays and a rebuilt miner’s bunkhouse) to the more challenging 5.5 km Point Trail, where you’ll hike to the tip of the peninsula with amazing views of Big Rideau Lake along the way.

In the evening, head back downtown for the daily special at the Rocky River Cafe or wholesome comfort food at Michael’s Table.

On Sunday, check out a few heritage sights before you go! The Perth Museum (nestled in Matheson House on Gore St.) is a National Historic Site dating back to 1840. It offers a glimpse of early Ontario life and pairs perfectly with a last-day coffee-and-park stroll. Check out Jazzy’s Brewhaus for their Dirty Chai and delicious pastries and sandwiches.

Get a further look at the Tay Canal at the Beveridges Lockstation. It’s just a short drive from town, and you’ll discover its connection to the Rideau Canal: the second-generation Tay Canal (completed in 1887) made Perth navigable to the main Rideau via Beveridges Bay. Remnants and lock structures are still visible today, making it a super fascinating way to end your weekend!