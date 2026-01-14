This storybook village near Toronto is straight out of a wintry Netflix rom-com

If you’re craving a small-town day trip that feels like it was built for a cute holiday rom-com, Millbrook is the move. This tiny village in Cavan Monaghan is about 15 minutes southwest of Peterborough (about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto) and has a picturesque downtown core that looks more like a storybook village: think heritage façades, local indie shops and snowy streets that create the perfect setting for a winter-themed flick.

The Netflix holiday hit Let It Snow used Millbrook as its backdrop, transforming it into the fictional town of Laurel, Illinois. Locals may recognize Millbrook Antiques and Collectibles: the shop was turned into a quaint little pet store for the film!

Head to Millbrook for a charming weekend getaway, where you can explore scenic trail loops and enjoy small-town architecture, all without battling downtown crowds.

Start downtown, on King Street East. Millbrook’s historic downtown is lined with charming shops that offer specialty items, artisan products and locally-produced merchandise, making it feel like a storybook town in the best way. Stop off for a latte and pastries at The Peddler. The café sits in a historic heritage building and former bike repair shop in the heart of town, and has been a go-to for coffee and baked goods since 2007.

For gifts and pantry finds, head down the street to Millbrook Mercantile: It’s part boutique, part gourmet shop, with a strong focus on supporting local producers.

If your ideal day trip includes quiet creekside boardwalks, the Millbrook Valley Trails loop around the village and connect you with wetlands, meadows and forested stretches along Baxter Creek. Check out routes like the 3 kilometre Baxter Creek Trail and Medds Mountain Trail, with features like a floating boardwalk and old-growth areas. While in the valley, keep an eye out for Millbrook’s historic mill story: Needler’s Mill and the surrounding mill area are part of what shaped the village in the first place!

If you’re visiting during the summer, head to the 4th Line Theatre. This outdoor theatre company stages Canadian plays at the historic Winslow Farm (the box office/admin centre is in the village, 9 Tupper St., while performances happen at 779 Zion Line). Of course, the farmers’ market is worth a visit during warmer weather. Millbrook Farmers’ Market runs on Sundays from April to October, and it’s the perfect spot to fill your bags with handmade treasures and seasonal produce.

If you’re doing this trip in cold weather, make Millbrook Valley Chocolates your sweet stop! This family-owned chocolate factory is perfect for hot chocolate and handcrafted treats in the cold months (plus ice cream in the summer!).

For dinner, Moody’s Bar and Grill is a popular local pick for comfort food like house-made shepherd’s pie, chicken orzo and panko cod with fries (check their Instagram for daily specials).

After visiting Millbrook, consider extending the trip with a slow drive through the Kawarthas. This tiny Kawartha Lakes town is a magical winter escape (and you might never want to leave).