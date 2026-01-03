This storybook valley town near Toronto feels like a mountain getaway without leaving the GTA

If you’re craving a forest fix this winter but don’t have the time (or budget) for a full-on cottage weekend, the Dundas Valley Conservation Area is one of the most scenic quick getaways you can take from Toronto. Imagine rolling forests, ice formations along terraced rock and about 40 kilometres of trails, all tucked into a glacial valley on the Niagara Escarpment. The best part is, it’s only about a one-hour drive from the city!

The conservation area is anchored by Dundas (now part of Hamilton). The area kind of feels like a little storybook village as it’s filled with hills rising around a downtown core lined with indie cafés, restaurants and galleries.

The trail system links almost every corner of the valley and connects directly to the Bruce Trail and the Hamilton-Brantford Rail Trail, which is part of the vast Trans Canada Trail. The valley is open year-round, generally from sunrise to sunset, making it a perfect destination in every season. It’s a bit quieter in the winter, so bundle up and explore the ice-covered landscape on snowy paths!

Most visits kick off at the Dundas Valley Trail Centre near the main parking lot on Governors Rd. The building is a modern replica of a Victorian railway station, complete with a short stretch of track and historic rail cars.

If you only do one trail, make it the 3-km Main Loop. It starts right at the Trail Centre and rolls through meadows, creeks and old orchards.

Along the way, you can detour to the Hermitage Ruins and explore the atmospheric stone ruins of an 1850s estate, surrounded by local folklore and now partially restored with boardwalks and lookouts. Or check out side trails like the Sawmill Trail or Headwaters Trail if you want to extend the hike. Headwaters is a 7.6-km loop and is one of the longest trails in the valley; it passes through forest and meadow habitats, so it has a bit more of a backcountry feel.

If you think that waterfalls are scenic during the warmer months, they’re surreal in late winter, when they freeze into delicate ice formations along the terraced rock. Sherman Falls has year-round flow from Ancaster Creek, so there’s usually water running even in the cold months. In winter, it often turns into a curtain of ice with icicles hanging off the rock face, sometimes with a stream of water still pouring through the middle, so very Instagrammable. Canterbury Falls also has year-round flow, and because it’s a smaller, lower-flow cascade, it can partially freeze over, too (definitely worth a visit).

Beyond the waterfalls, Dundas is packed with history and culture. Stop by the Dundas Museum & Archives to explore more than 16,000 artifacts and documents covering everything from ancient geological specimens to contemporary local stories that trace the history of the Dundas Valley.

If you’re an art lover, pop into the Carnegie Gallery: it’s housed in the 1910 Carnegie library building in the heart of town! The non-profit, artist-run gallery is all about regional art and crafts created by contemporary Canadian artists, with monthly exhibitions and a curated shop featuring pottery, jewellery and textiles. If you’re heading over during the festive season, make a beeline for the Carnegie Holiday Market for handmade fine art and seasonal ornaments (they make perfect Christmas gifts!)

Stop off for a midday coffee and wander along King St W — you’ll literally smell the coffee before you see it! Detour Café roasts its own beans and serves breakfast, brunch and lunch built around homemade baking, sandwiches and locally sourced ingredients. For a special festive treat, try their “cozy, warm, and nostalgic” Holiday Espresso, which features hints of fresh apricots, toasted mixed nuts and cacao nibs.

In the evening, after a day of roaming the trails and town, check out Collins Brewhouse. The restaurant’s origins trace back to an 1830s saloon on the same downtown strip, and today it’s a go-to for tasty burgers, fish-and-chips and post-hike pints.

For a bit of a splurge, Quatrefoil Restaurant serves contemporary French cuisine in a Victorian-style house! The Michelin Guide currently lists it as a recommended restaurant, so reservations are a good idea.

There are many cute and affordable inns and B&Bs to stay at if you want to make it a weekend trip. For something more upscale, The High Acre is a boutique inn where you’ll have your own private ensuite spa, while The Barracks Inn is a century-stone building boasting 18 luxury suites in the Ancaster Heritage Village.

