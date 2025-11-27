This small town with a picturesque main street is the most magical winter day trip from Toronto

Looking for a charming destination with the vibes of a beach town turned winter wonderland? You might just find it in Port Hope, Ont. — a winter getaway just outside Toronto perfect for relaxing, shopping and strolling through a historic downtown.

Port Hope is located just over an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario, a small town of roughly 17,000 people. Don’t let its small town facade fool you, though. It’s a cultural destination that draws in art lovers, foodies and day-trippers alike.

This town gets especially festive around the holidays, with so much to do and see. It’s typically a beachy destination in the summertime, but Port Hope offers a magical winter escape for those looking to embrace the holiday spirit somewhere new.

While you’re in town, stop by Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre to stroll through the foyer’s display of Christmas trees, decorated by local businesses and groups. The theatre’s refreshment stand also offers hot chocolate and cookies, which might tempt you to stay for a hilarious production of Hansel & Gretel — The Sticky & Sweet Family Panto.

The theatre also plays host to The Annual Festival of Lights and Trees: enjoy a winter wonderland of holiday themed wreaths and Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and community organizations. After viewing the trees, you can also enter in the theatre’s raffle for a chance to win your own Christmas decorations to take home.

If you’d rather spend time outdoors, consider a visit to the town’s main street, where you can enjoy holiday lights and decorations at every corner. No matter the season, Port Hope’s downtown is full of local merchants offering something unique for everyone.

View artistic creations in the Northumberland Arts Gallery and Shop, visit a delightful bakery like the adorable Milly’s, or peak your head into the Toe Beans Cat Cafe featuring adoptable and adorable cats. There’s also lots of shopping to be had if you’re in need of holiday gifts (check out Penney & Co. for a festive home goods shopping experience), plus thrift stores like Second Helpings and gently used bookstore Gryphon Books.

Most Port Hope downtown stores are situated in beautifully historic and colourful 19th century blocks, making for a stunning facade even if you’re just window shopping.

To make your trip to downtown Port Hope extra festive, the town also arranges for free horse-drawn carriage rides for three Saturdays starting on Friday, Nov. 28.

If you’re planning an overnight trip, Port Hope is brimming with delightful stays all over town, like the 1845-built Waddell Hotel. Built by two leading Toronto architects at the time, the Waddell is a restored building that’s maintained lots of its classic charm. If you’re into boutique hotels, the Hotel Carlyle offers modern luxury with carefully curated rooms.

Port Hope will also be kicking off the holiday season with a street party on Nov. 28. It’ll feature traditions like the 10th annual Candlelight Walk, as well as an outdoor artisan market for late-night shopping and street buskers.

The Santa Clause Parade is also back for its 88th year on Nov. 29. The theme is “Deck the Downtown” and will commence with holiday music, floats and lots of Christmas spirit.