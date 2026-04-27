This riverside Ontario town with European vibes has a scenic quarry and plenty of history

As we inch closer to warmer weather, many people are longing for a slower, prettier kind of weekend escape. Just a short trip from Toronto sits a small Ontario town with the most stunning stone buildings and heritage-rich riverside scenery, giving it a distinctly old-world European feel that’s just perfect for strolls and wandering about.

St. Marys stands out the moment you arrive. This Southwestern Ontario gem is set along the beautiful Thames River, nestled between Stratford and London, and is nicknamed “Stonetown” for its striking limestone buildings. It’s only about a 90-minute drive from Toronto, or you can also skip the car altogether: VIA Rail has an evening trip each day that takes you near the downtown core in just over 2.5 hours. St. Marys VIA Station was constructed way back in 1907 and continues to serve as the town’s train station today.

Once you arrive, the first thing you’ll want to do is explore the St. Marys Quarry. This former limestone quarry turned public swimming area is one of Canada’s largest outdoor freshwater swimming pools and a popular family-friendly attraction for this small town. It was converted into a pool in the 1940s after the quarry shut down in 1920, making it the perfect scenic place to cool off on your mini trip. If you’re looking for a bit more adventure, the quarry also offers cliff jumping, a water trampoline and access to the Super Splash Waterpark during the summer months.

Explore the town further by hitting the trails. St. Marys has more than 25 kilometres of parkland, but the marquee route is the Grand Trunk Trail, where the Sarnia Bridge delivers panoramic views above the Thames River and out across the countryside. To dive deeper into the town’s history, follow a self-guided walking tour. You’ll get to choose from three unique tours that take you on a “journey through time,” and explore the origins behind relics like the Church Street Bridge, St. Marys Town Hall and the old Harrison Building.

Speaking of history, culture buffs will want to check out the St. Marys Museum. It sits inside an 1854 limestone house in Cadzow Park, nicknamed the “Castle in the Bush,” while the Station Gallery adds a contemporary-art stop inside the historic train station on James Street (yup, it’s the same building as the VIA Rail stop, so if you took the train into town, your cultural tour has already begun).

Then there’s the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which gives the town one of the most unexpectedly strong niche attractions in all of Ontario! The Hall is open Wednesday to Sunday throughout May and June, and commemorates the great players, teams, and events from Canadian baseball history.

For food and drinks, most of the shops source locally, so it’s best to try a bit of everything. Snapping Turtle Coffee Roasters is a family-run micro-roaster nestled in the downtown limestone district, and is the perfect morning pick-me-up, with house coffees like Green Bridge medium, Cadzow Marble and Mill Race med-dark. For a beer stop, Broken Rail Brewing pours ale inside the restored 1858 St. Marys Junction Railway Station on Glass St, and it even offers charming workshops like Burn & Brews where you pour pints and candles.

Social Thirty-One is the place to go if you’re looking for a more posh setting. It’s located inside the St. Marys Golf & Country Club, and offers everything from smoked pork sandwiches to smash burgers and panko-baked pickerel (and Discover St. Marys has tons of other eateries you can check out!).

Even for a small town, there are many local bed and breakfasts, Airbnbs, inns and even campgrounds for you to turn a day trip into a longer stay.

After exploring St. Marys, check out these niche roadside attractions at other small towns across Ontario.