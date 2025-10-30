This quaint lakeside village is home to one of Ontario’s most scenic year-round lookouts

If you’re looking for a slow, scenic weekend getaway within easy reach of Toronto, there’s one tiny village that sits where Upper Rideau Lake meets the Frontenac granite ridge. It boasts one of Ontario’s prettiest lookouts, plus dockside patios, an artisanal winery and a Rideau Canal lockstation straight out of a heritage postcard!

The village of Westport is affectionately known to locals as “The Heart of Rideau Lakes.” As it’s nestled at the head of the canal, it’s a vacation paradise for boaters, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

If heading from Toronto, it’s a three- to four-hour drive, or about 40 minutes north of Kingston off the 401. Along the way, you’ll pass the Frontenac Arch Biosphere’s charming scenery, with winding roads, mixed forests and glimpses of lakes and granite outcrops. Without a car, hop on a VIA Rail train to either Kingston or Smiths Falls and then take an Uber to Westport’s downtown core.

Upon arrival, nestle in at a local inn or B&B. The family-owned Cove Inn offers cozy rooms in a landmark 1876 property right on the water.

Head to the Foley Mountain Conservation Area and you’ll discover one of the prettiest lookouts in the province. It boasts about 10 kilometres of trails through granite-studded forests high above the village (expect everything from easy, accessible paths to more rugged loops). Park at the main lot and follow the signed Blue Circle route to the Spy Rock platform for the most stunning panoramic views over Upper Rideau Lake.

According to the Township of Rideau Lakes, this view was created when a meteor impact a few kilometres southwest triggered a massive earthquake, causing the escarpment to drop and creating the high cliff!

If you have extra time (and energy), explore the Red Oak and Maple trails or the short Mobility Trail (this is great for strollers and wheels).

After your hike, relax and refuel in town. From the mainland, wander to the Westport Municipal Harbour for majestic views of the foliage on Foley Mountain and easy access to cute restaurants and shops. Grab a homestyle sourdough sandwich at the Woodfired Café, or pop into Tangled Garden Café for casual meals like burgers, pastas and wraps (look out for their daily specials). Westport Brewing Company is a local hangout and the best spot for small-batch beers and pub classics.

If visiting from May through October, stroll the wharf and watch as the boats slip in and out, and then head to nearby Goat Island and make use of the picnic tables, swimming holes, free camping areas and Wi-Fi for harbour visitors.

Just a five-minute drive up the canal brings you to Kilborn’s in historic Newboro. This is a classic country department store that sprawls across several buildings, so expect everything from fashion to furniture (it’s the perfect spot to warm up on a chilly day).

The Rideau District Museum (typically open from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving) is another must-see. Discover unique artifacts, like an original wooden dump cart used in the construction of the Rideau Canal (circa 1826), and the doors of the hearse that carried the body of Canada’s first Prime Minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, through the streets of Kingston!

Just up the hill, a few minutes from the harbour, sits Scheuermann Vineyard & Winery. This small-batch winery offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Vidal; pair a glass or two with delicious wood-fired pizza while admiring gorgeous views of Sand Lake.

Before you leave, take some time to explore the canal. Westport is about a 20-minute drive from Narrows Lock, which links Upper Rideau to Big Rideau Lake. It’s one’s of the canal’s busier lockstations and the perfect spot to watch hand-operated gates in action.