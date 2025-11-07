This quaint brewery town near Toronto is filled with heritage-lined streets and cozy pubs

There are still a few weeks before winter truly sets in. If you’re looking for a picturesque spot to enjoy the last bits of the autumn season, there’s a quaint town nestled among the rolling farm hills in Simcoe County.

Creemore is tucked away in Clearview Township on the Niagara Escarpment, between the Mad and Noisy Rivers, about two hours north of Toronto. It boasts a walkable main street, a destination craft brewery, and a cute community green space with scenic trailheads just minutes away (so you can sip a lager, browse an indie bookshop and hike a limestone bluff all before dinner!)

Start your journey on Mill Street and explore the Village Green: it’s super compact and very strollable. The year-round public space hosts events, a splash pad/fountain during the summer, and seasonal programming like stargazing nights and a tree-lighting ceremony in early December.

In the fall, you’ll definitely want to check out the nearby trails. Explore the 400-acre Nottawasaga Bluffs Conservation Area and you’ll discover the most gorgeous escarpment lookouts, caves and hardwood forests! Noisy River Provincial Park is a quiet nature reserve with a Bruce Trail section, while Highlands Nordic in Duntroon (about 20 minutes away) offers fall and winter activities, disc golf in season, cross-country ski trails, snowshoe routes and a huge lodge.

Support local businesses by exploring the surrounding indie shops. Curiosity House Books on Mill St is a pink brick-and-mortar bookstore with a carefully curated selection of books and literary events (perfect for a midday coffee-and-browse). Just up the block is Heirloom 142, a space stocked with old-world home goods and candles (it’s a great place for early Christmas shopping), while Creemore 100 Mile Store sells organic and naturally grown food from local suppliers.

Craft beer lovers will adore the Creemore Springs Brewery. It’s been a pillar of the town since the 1980s, and is the perfect spot to learn more about their brewing process, everything from ingredient selection to fermentation and bottling (of course, you’ll have a chance to sample the brewery’s range of craft beers and purchase some freshly brewed beverages to take home!)

Next up, wander to the historic log cabin (the village’s last surviving log residence, built in the 1870s) and the pint-sized Creemore jail (built in 1892). At 4.5 x 6 meters, it’s the smallest three-cell jail structure in all of North America. Thankfully, it became a tourist attraction in the 1960s, so the jail is free to visit and explore inside (it makes for a fun photo stop!)

Afterward, check out the town’s delicious eats. The Pine is only 25 minutes away from the downtown core and offers immersive tasting menus! Headed by husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Cassie Austin, the prix-fixe menu showcases local ingredients (primarily sourced from Cassie’s parents’ farm) alongside a curated selection of Ontario wines.

The Old Mill House Pub has been a community staple since 1927 and offers house-made comfort food and taps, while the Bank Café is the perfect spot for sandwiches, soups, coffee and seasonal burgers (word is they have the best carrot cake around). Chez Michel Restaurant is a long-running French bistro known for leisurely lunches and date-night dinners (try the French onion soup), and then head over to YF Patissier Chocolatier for delicious desserts!

