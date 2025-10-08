This Ontario provincial park has a cliffside fall colour lookout with magical views of the lake

If you’re looking for peak fall colours and big-sky views without Algonquin’s gridlock, there’s a smaller provincial park full of maple tree-clad hills, gorgeous bluffs and a cluster of trails that lead to scenic lookouts.

Restoule Provincial Park is a lesser-known escape nestled between Stormy Lake and Restoule Lake in the Almaguin Highlands, making it the perfect spot for anyone craving some autumn peace and quiet.

Make it a weekend trip if you’re heading from Toronto. Restoule sits at the western end of Highway 534, just southwest of North Bay, so it’s about a 4.5-hour drive. The park itself offers front-country camping with car and RV sites at Putts Point, Bells Point and Kettle Point, as well as backcountry camping sites on Stormy Lake and the Restoule River. If you prefer something less outdoorsy, you’ll find cute inns and resorts in nearby Port Loring!

When you arrive, the first thing you’ll want to do is explore the trails. Ontario Parks flat-out calls the 4 km Fire Tower Trail a “must-do”! This moderately challenging, two-hour trek drifts past boardwalks and rugged rocky ridges, winding through mature forests to a historic fire tower. The trail finishes at Stormy Lake Bluff: this 100-metre cliff offers gorgeous views of the lake surrounded by towering trees gleaming in autumn reds and golds.

For an easier walk, check out the 1.1 km Ranger’s Point Trail, a quick peninsula loop on Stormy Lake with pretty views of the bluffs and the tower (perfect for a sunset stroll). Or wander the 1 km Grawbarger Trail, where you’ll travel through forest paths along the Grawbarger Rapids.

If hiking isn’t your thing, try a mix of other activities. Jump on a mountain bike (rentals are available) and cruise the park’s 8 km of bike-friendly trails near the campground (try the narrower single-track loops if you want more of a challenge).

If you prefer the water, Restoule is surrounded by lakes and rivers that are just perfect for boating, canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding! Or rent some fishing gear and cast for Lake Trout, Walleye, Pike, Musky, Bass and even Whitefish in the area’s many lakes.

After a full day outdoors, grab a bite to eat. There’s no full-service restaurant in the park, so pack a lunch and head to one of the waterfront picnic sites with views of the Stormy Lake Bluff. Or drive to nearby Restoule or Port Loring for a proper meal! Jake’s Place Restaurant has been a local fave for more than 40 years, serving delicious comfort foods and pub fare (the haddock fillet with crispy sweet potato fries is a must). Roxie’s Diner serves classic diner fare, like burgers, wings and pizza. For a cozy, rotating menu, try Restoule’s Barton’s Bistro at Buck’s Lodge, which is just a 10-minute drive from the park.

Make sure to grab some snacks at Gerry’s General Store (a short walk from Barton’s). This community hub stocks homemade mini cheesecakes, chocolate chip cookies, old-fashioned fudge and even egg salad sandwiches, all perfect for trail snacks or to munch on during your road trip.

If you can extend your stay, make a beeline for Grundy Lake Provincial Park (about one hour from the park) to explore the granite shorelines and black-spruce islands. Of course, the Screaming Heads art stop in Burk’s Falls is a must-see! It’s just over an hour’s drive from the park, and you’ll discover the most surreal outdoor sculpture landscape in the Almaguin backroads.