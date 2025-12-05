This Ontario hamlet is a dreamy Christmas village and it’s even better than Niagara-on-the-Lake

Part of the charm of day trips during the holiday season is finding those undersung, hidden gems in Ontario. While everyone knows Niagara-on-the-Lake is a top spot for a festive getaway, there’s another town in the Niagara region that’s tiny, adorable and full of holiday charm. Jordan is a historic hamlet in Ontario that is known for its vineyards and wineries in the summer — but in the winter, it transforms into a full-on Christmas village.

Located just over an hour’s drive outside Toronto, Jordan is the perfect day trip or even road trip stop on your way through Niagara this holiday season. This shopping village is within Twenty Valley, a wine region between the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario. Filled with quaint shops, art galleries, boutiques and even cobblestone streets, it’s an absolutely charming spot year-round.

Every winter, though, Jordan gets a major upgrade, thanks to Christmas in the Village. Running all month until New Year’s Eve, the hamlet is lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and is the go-to spot for festive activities and events.

On Dec. 6 and 13, take an ugly Christmas sweater party and see if your sweater wins! You can also join Santa for breakfast on Dec. 7, 13 and 14. Other highlights include a Christmas cocktail making class, Christmas dinner, Christmas brunch and a New Year’s Eve dinner.

Visitors to this tiny village should take a stroll down Main Street and do some holiday shopping at locally owned boutiques — such as Beauty.Body.Home, a floral-filled oasis from the chilly winter air, the oh-so-charming Heritage Gift Shop or fashion spot Uniq Boutique.

Check out RPM Bakehouse for exquisite treats and a modern and fresh café menu. There’s also Tay’s Treats, an adorable pink bake shop with a vintage interior right on Main Street.

If you’re planning to stay for a weekend getaway, check out Inn on the Twenty. This boutique inn offers just 28 cozy rooms for a truly private experience, and also features a full-service spa.

Located right nearby the Bruce Trail, nature lovers should check out Ball’s Falls Conservation area for a beautiful, snowy winter walk — and a little piece of history. The original Ball family 19th century hamlet is still preserved there, with an operating flour mill, a lime kiln, a church, black smith shop and carriage shed.

For a little bit of culture and history, step into the stunning Jordan Art Gallery, and then learn about the region’s Loyalist history at The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre (home of the Jordan Historical Museum of the Twenty).

And of course, a trip to Jordan wouldn’t be complete with a little wine tasting — this little village is home to so many incredible vineyards, including Flat Rock Cellars, 180 Estate Winery and Cave Spring Vineyard.

