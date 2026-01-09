This Ontario countryside village feels like a real-life snow globe in the winter

After the busyness of the holiday season, you may be looking for a scenic base to relax and take in the surrounding frosty countryside, or perhaps you’ve got a ton of extra energy for the New Year and want to embrace epic outdoor adventures. Caledon is about a one-hour drive from Toronto and is especially magical in the winter. With cinematic forest trails and quiet roads dusted in snow, the landscape looks more like a living snow globe!

Although this small town is close enough for a quick day trip, it’s so charming that you’ll likely want to plan a weekend getaway.

If you’re all about post-holiday zen, take a “me” trip into the rolling hills of Caledon and try an outdoor hydrotherapy experience at the Millcroft Inn and Spa or book a peaceful stay at The Liberty Inn and unwind in its private Nordic spa. Soaking in an outdoor pool as snowflakes gently fall all around you is the perfect form of self-care and will leave you feeling rejuvenated for the New Year.

If you’re looking to connect with Mother Nature, winter hiking in Caledon is a quieter, more peaceful way to experience the landscape (and you’ll have plenty of chances to spot wildlife like deer or foxes). Start your day in Caledon Village with a warm drink at a charming café before heading into nature. From here, you’re only minutes from some of the region’s most popular winter trail systems.

One of the top choices is Forks of the Credit Provincial Park, a prime spot for winter hikers and snowshoers to explore frosted paths and sections of the Bruce Trail under a blanket of snow and ice.

If you’re looking for something more leisurely, the Caledon Trailway is another cold-weather fave. The former rail corridor stretches across the region and is perfect for everything from winter walks to cross-country skiing.

And Caledon offers far more than just hiking when the snow falls. Snowshoeing is especially popular during the colder months. Head to Campbell’s Cross Farms or Terra Cotta Conservation Area for self-guided snowshoeing experiences (rentals are also available). As a bonus activity, attend an Ignite the Night event at Terra Cotta one Saturday (from Jan 10 to Feb 28, 2026). While you snowshoe, you can see dazzling lights illuminating the trail. Ice rinks, ski, snowshoe, and kick sled rentals are also available!

Albion Hills is also a winter playground and just perfect for fat biking and sledding, making it a charming all-in-one stop if you’re travelling with a group with different energy levels.

If travelling with kids, skating is perfect for family bonding. Head to the Alton Mill Arts Centre. According to Visit Caledon, Mill Pond is a fan-fave rink, especially during the Fire & Ice Festival each year.

After a morning outdoors, this is where Caledon’s village hopping really shines. Nearby hamlets like Terra Cotta, Inglewood or Belfountain are perfect for a casual lunch or café stop. Finish with an art stop or a short heritage walk in historic Alton Village.

