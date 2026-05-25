This Ontario beach town dripping with charm has 4 stunning sandy beaches and dreamy Lake Erie views

Lake Erie has dozens of charming little coastal towns dotted with gorgeous sandy beaches and rich maritime heritage, but few do it like Port Stanley. This popular waterfront gem is nestled on the north shore of Lake Erie, at the mouth of Kettle Creek. As it’s just under a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto and about 45 minutes south of London, it’s totally doable as a quick day trip or a weekend getaway.

Driving is your best bet, but you can also hop on a VIA train to London and then catch an Uber to Port Stanley.

Before anything else, grab your swim gear and head to the beach. Port Stanley has four amazing public beaches, but Main Beach is the big draw thanks to its massive sandy shoreline and Blue Flag status. Play some beach volleyball, stroll the boardwalk and take a dip in the pristine water.

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For a classic Port Stanley beach order, Mackie’s is the old-school pick: the family-run landmark has been on the beach since 1911 and serves seriously good fresh-cut fries and homemade sauce. GT’s on the Beach has a huge patio right on the beach and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including freshly caught pickerel and sangria.

If you’ve got kids in tow, nearby Little Beach offers a quieter, family-friendly alternative with tons of surrounding trees that make the perfect cover for a picnic, while Erie Rest and Pumphouse offer more local waterfront access points.

Once you’ve had your beach fix, wander toward the harbour and the King George VI Lift Bridge: this historic lift bridge is the oldest in Ontario! According to Magical Journeys, during the summer months, the bridge opens every half hour, giving boats access between Lake Erie and Kettle Creek.

From there, keep going toward the pier and the breakwater lighthouse. This 10-metre reinforced-concrete tower was built in 1911 and stands at the end of the west Port Stanley Harbour on the refurbished pier, making it the perfect spot for a stunning view of the shoreline.

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For a deeper look at the town’s history, take a step back in time with a historical walking tour. You’ll discover the stories behind Port Stanley’s most iconic landmarks, including Thompson House, Russell House, the Bostwick Warehouse and the Port Stanley Terminal Rail station. The railway history is still a major part of the town’s appeal: it offers diesel-powered train rides through the Kettle Creek Valley along a seven-kilometre trail that dates back to 1856. It’s a cute add-on for families and makes for a romantic date outing at twilight.

For a little arts and culture, the Port Stanley Festival Theatre operates out of the historic town hall with all-Canadian theatre events throughout the summer months and live music in the off-season (alongside amazing harbour views, naturally). For something more casual, Art Emporium on Main Street showcases original fine art from local and regional artists, while Laketones is a tiny art-filled shop brimming with handmade, locally made artisan goods where you can find some of the cutest souvenirs.

For dinner, SoLo on Main offers a locally sourced scratch-kitchen menu, with an upscale patio overlooking Main Street and the harbour, while the year-round Two Forks is a neighbourhood fave that’s just perfect for craft beer and oysters.

Before you leave, grab a treat at Broderick’s Ice Cream Parlour: it’s been a downtown Port Stanley staple since 1984, serving ice cream in handmade waffle cones along with sundaes, milkshakes, and other creamy frozen treats.

After exploring Port Stanley, check out this cute riverside Ontario town: it has European vibes and a scenic quarry!