This lakefront farmhouse just outside Toronto was named one of the top places to stay in 2026

If your dream weekend away includes sunrises over the vines and a nightcap under a blanket of stars, a tiny nook of the Niagara region just got a global shout-out. In Expedia’s Unpack 2026 report, the go-to guide from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo on what’s next in travel, a lakefront farmhouse in Lincoln, Ontario, was named one of Vrbo’s Top “Farm Charm” Finds worldwide!

This charming Niagara farmhouse made the list as it’s perched right on the Lake Ontario shoreline, so expect amazing views. It’s a two-bedroom property that sleeps four and allows guests to escape from every day life. The listing highlights a hot tub, sauna, fire pit, patio, full kitchen, laundry, air conditioning and essential cooking utensils, with room to spread out across 10 acres! Although guests can spend their time relaxing by the lake and walking through the orchards, the space comes with a 65″ Smart TV and free Wi-Fi (so, you can stay plugged in throughout your stay).

The property is also close to a lot of the major wineries, breweries and restaurants (Legends Estates Winery is only a 3-minute drive or 20-minute walk) and a short hop to Grimsby GO for easy connections. As it’s just under a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, it’s close enough for a spontaneous weekend getaway, yet far enough to feel like you’re out of the city’s orbit.

According to Vrbo, 84% of travellers are interested in staying on or near a farm as the slow travel movement gains momentum, but only a handful of rural retreats captured 2026’s growing appetite for nature-first escapes. Other top farm charm finds for 2026 include:

Cider Hill Haven — New Haven, Vermont, U.S.

The Haven at Hills Point Farm — Cambridge, Maryland, U.S.

Moorhall Farm — Worcester, England, U.K.

Barakee Homestead — Rosevale, Queensland, Australia

Gen Z travellers are especially interested in rural escapes: there’s been a 300% spike year-over-year in guest reviews mentioning farms on Vrbo.

The most desired farm stay features also include nature walks or hiking (73%), the chance to interact with farm animals (62%) and harvesting produce or picking fresh fruit (42%).

Click here to see the full Unpack ’26 report. And if you’re looking for other ways to reconnect with nature and escape from urban life, check out these seven overnight farm stays near Toronto!