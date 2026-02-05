This enchanting Niagara wine region is the perfect winter weekend trip from Toronto

If you’re looking for a Niagara escape that’s filled with welcoming communities and the occasional icewine tasting, head to the Niagara Benchlands. It’s a visitor-friendly umbrella for the Town of Lincoln, with vineyard-dotted backroads and tons of cute small-town stops.

The region is about a 1-1.5 hour drive from Toronto, making it perfect for a day trip or a mini-weekend getaway. Explore nearly 50 vineyards, as well as quaint towns like Beamsville, Vineland and Jordan Village, and turn your “wine country” into a full weekend of eating, shopping and wandering.

Winter is the perfect time to attend, as it’s a little quieter, so you can take your time and linger a bit longer.

Check out Jordan Village for its indie boutiques, galleries and amazing food. Head to the Cave Spring Vineyard for wine and small-bite pairings surrounded by breathtaking vineyards. Stop off for a luxe dinner at Restaurant Pearl Morissette, which was recently named the best restaurant in Canada.

The Benchlands’ CultivATE Taste Trail highlights the region’s very best farms, markets, garden centres and food-focused stops, including the Grand Oak Culinary Market (they have the most delicious farm-to-fork items, sandwiches made on freshly baked bread and homemade soups), the Upper Canada Cheese Company (for small-batch cheesemaking) and The Watering Can Flower Market (a European-inspired shop bursting with flowers, as well as a bistro with fresh foods).

After a full day of exploring the region, end the night in a stylish guest room (with an on-site spa) at the Inn On The Twenty.

Of course, the area offers a lot more than wine sipping. Make sure to also explore the breweries, cideries and distilleries. The Bench Brewing Company (Beamsville) is a flagship brewery stop in the Benchlands orbit, while Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers serves handcrafted spirits and cocktails using copper pot stills. For a countryside cider stop, make a pit stop at the West Avenue Cider House (at Somerset Orchards).

If you’re more of an outdoorsy type, head to the Ball’s Falls Conservation Area for the most gorgeous, low-key scenic trails and waterfall views. Experience winter hikes, quiet forest walks and birdwatching once the crowds thin out. The trails are natural and not groomed for winter, but you can still go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing (just watch out for icy patches).

After visiting the Benchlands, check out this classic summer vacation destination: it’s filled with sparkling skating trails and is actually best to visit in the winter!