This cute Ontario town is getting taken over by scarecrows this fall

Meaford is a small, picturesque town nestled on the Georgian Bay coast, in the heart of Ontario’s apple country. While it’s mainly known for its apple orchards and pick-your-own farms, each fall, the town hosts a family-friendly Scarecrow Invasion.

Until Oct 26, 2025, the streets and storefronts will be filled with hundreds of handmade straw characters that reflect the town’s agricultural heritage. Scarecrows will be hanging from lamp posts, in windows, and around Market Square and Meaford Hall. There’s no formal theme, just scarecrows front and center, giving decorators free rein to get creative!

Celebrations peak this Friday, Oct 3, with a Scarecrow Parade in downtown Meaford and a free Scarecrow Family Festival at the harbourfront. The parade starts at 6:00 pm on Sykes St, so expect hundreds of attendees cheering on parade entries and bands as they make their way toward the waterfront.

Afterward, the party moves to the Rotary Harbour Pavilion for the Scarecrow Family Festival, beginning at around 6:30 pm. It’s perfect for the entire family, with free children’s activities, live entertainment, food, vendors, and, of course, tons of scarecrows overlooking Georgian Bay (perfect for selfies!).

And the fun doesn’t end with the scarecrow invasion. A fall weekend in Meaford wouldn’t be complete without apples! The annual Apple Pie Contest returns this Friday, Oct 3, and entries are open to all Grey County residents. Look out for categories like Traditional Apple Pie and Young Baker divisions (ages 8-12, including a novelty best-decorated pie). Winning pies are auctioned at the Family Festival, with all entries and donated pies sold on site, so you can bring home a tasty souvenir!

Before you leave, check out other Meaford highlights. This weekend (Oct 4-5), get a head start on Christmas shopping for unique and special gifts at the Apple Harvest Craft Show. It’s one of the largest in southern Ontario, with close to 200 artisans and crafters! There’s also still time to visit the Farmers’ Market (runs Fridays, 3-7 pm, through Thanksgiving). For a bit of town history, visit the Meaford Museum. The building is more than 130 years old and once housed the town’s pumping station.

If you’re into nature, walk or bike the 34-km Georgian Trail that connects Meaford to Thornbury and Collingwood, and then check out the Beaver Valley & Sydenham sections of the Bruce Trail. Explore Beautiful Joe Park for its history and nature, and Memorial Park for its beaches, mini-golf, walking paths and rustic campground! Enjoy a show at Meaford Hall, or head over on a Sunday and take in a service at the 160-year-old historic Leith Church.

Meaford is just under a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto.