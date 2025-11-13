This charming Ontario town is lined with quaint Victorian homes that look like gingerbread houses

There’s nothing more enchanting about the holiday season than strolling through your neighbourhood and admiring magical Christmas displays. If you’re up for a weekend trip, there’s a tiny village nestled in Champlain Township, between Ottawa and Montréal, that brims with red brick homes and charming façades, as well as pretty gables that look so photogenic with a dusting of snow that the region has been dubbed the “Gingerbread Capital of Ontario”!

Vankleek Hill boasts more than 250 Victorian-era buildings bearing ornate gingerbread trim. The Christmas season is the perfect time to visit as the entire village leans into cozy holiday vibes.

But first, a bit of history: according to the Vankleek Hill Museum, after a major fire in 1855, the town rebuilt with locally made red brick. By the 1880s, a local mill produced mouldings, doors and “gingerbread” trim, making it easy for homeowners to dress up those brick façades. The result is today’s dense cluster of red-brick Victorians with wraparound porches that feel straight out of a storybook!

The town celebrates its heritage with self-guided walking tours and even an annual guided Christmas Home Tour so you can explore select heritage houses decked out for the season. In late November, the Champlain Christmas Parade lights up Main Street.

Next up on your gingerbread house town stroll should be the historic Higginson Tower. This mid-19th century stone structure was once a windmill before becoming a private observatory. It opens seasonally for tours and scenic town views (it’s typically closed in deep winter, but makes the perfect photo stop!).

The Arbor Gallery Cultural Centre is a community gallery with rotating exhibits, concerts and workshops (so, a worthy warm-up break between strolls).

Stop off for a bite to eat! Nicko’s Resto Bar is a family-run spot with delicious comfort foods like pizza, souvlaki and subs. Broken Kettle Bakery serves coffee, soups and fresh-baked goods, while the historic Windsor Tavern is a cozy bar known for its steak and wing nights.

Beau’s Brewing Co. is one of Ontario’s best-known craft breweries, so visit the taproom for tastings, sample flights and pints. If wine is more your thing, the Vankleek Hill Vineyard is a family-run estate that offers tastings, tours and holiday wreath workshops (there’s also a cool silo mural at the entrance!). Just around the corner is the Garden Path Homemade Soap site. Stroll the landscaped grounds and shop for all-natural bath and body products made on site (it’s the perfect spot to pick up locally made gifts).

If you haven’t walked enough, then stretch your legs at the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail. This 72 kilometre former rail bed crosses the county with pavilions in several towns, including Vankleek Hill. It’s mostly flat and walkable year-round!

Vankleek Hill is about a 5.5-hour drive from Toronto. Luckily, there are plenty of cute inns and B&Bs to stay at for overnight stays. If you’re looking for more enchanting trip ideas in Ontario, check out this cozy Georgian Bay town: it’s filled with cider houses and a drop-dead gorgeous harbour!