This charming Ontario town is home to the world’s largest maple syrup festival

Springtime in Ontario is about to get a whole lot sweeter. The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival returns on Saturday, April 11, 2026, bringing a full day of pancakes, maple taffy, wagon rides, live music, shopping and sugar bush tours to the Waterloo Region town! The event is recognized by Guinness as the world’s largest single-day maple syrup festival, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe each year to celebrate all things maple.

The day starts early, and the small-town charm is part of what makes the festival a classic Ontario outing. After parking in one of the designated lots ($5 cash), visitors can catch a wagon ride into town, which is a pretty wholesome way to begin a day devoted to syrup!

From there, the natural first stop is the festival’s famous pancake breakfast at Lions Hall, where guests can indulge in hot pancakes, maple syrup, sausages, and drinks (breakfast starts at 7 am). As the morning unfolds, the downtown core fills up with 100-plus vendors, maple treats and live entertainment. But one of the festival’s signature sights is maple taffy being poured onto snow in Gore Park!

Apart from the breakfast rush, there’s enough happening to turn the trip into a full-day outing. Live music runs at the Bandstand in Gore Park from 8 am to 4 pm, while the Woolwich Memorial Complex hosts another entertainment stage from 8 am to 3:30 pm, with local bands, buskers, food trucks and vendors. If you’ve got killer spatula skills, you can even enter the Pancake Flipping Contest from 10 am to noon!

Families have their own dedicated stop, too. The Family Fun Area (open from 9 am to 3 pm) features a farm-focused discovery zone with animals, interactive displays, equipment showcases and photo ops. Bonus: the festival’s mascots, Amber and Flapjack, are part of the fun as well!

Over at Elmira District Secondary School, the Crafts & Collectibles Show runs from 8:30 am to 4 pm for anyone who wants a quieter browse away from the busy stretch of the mall.

One of the best reasons to go, though, is that Elmira doesn’t stop at selling maple syrup; it shows you where it comes from. From 9 am to 3 pm, festival-goers can head to the Sugar Bush Tour area near EDSS and catch a bus to a local farm, where the process of tapping maples, collecting sap and boiling it down into syrup is explained on-site. To get all geeky: sugar maple sap is roughly 98% water and 2% sugar, and it takes about 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup, which makes that little pour over pancakes feel like even more of an event.

The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival returns on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in downtown Elmira. Follow @elmiramaplesyrupfestival for updates.