This charming Ontario riverside town turns into a winter fairytale once the snow falls

If you’re craving a classic Ontario small town experience this winter, there’s one picture-perfect community nestled in Lanark County that’s filled with crisp air, snowy streets and historic charm.

Carleton Place is about 45 minutes west of Ottawa and boasts a slew of winter activities, with a beautifully preserved downtown core and cute cafés and eateries that will warm you up after a day of strolling about town.

It’s about a four-hour drive from Toronto, making it perfect for a festive weekend break during the holiday season. If you’d rather skip driving (and want a budget-friendly way to get there), FlixBus offers multiple daily departures, although the travel time will bump up to just over 5 hours.

Once in town, Carleton Place’s small size means you can wander most of the highlights on foot. Perhaps one of the town’s most popular spots is the Mississippi River. The waterway flows through the heart of town, shaping the picturesque streets and parks.

It’s busier during summer’s boating season, but even during the colder months, the river becomes a perfect visual anchor, with snow settling on its banks and ice edges forming along the shoreline. On especially cold mornings, you might even catch steam rising off the water (very Instagrammable!).

The historic downtown is filled with Victorian-era architecture and scenic streetscapes that create a storybook atmosphere. Take a scenic walk through Riverside Park for serene views of frosted trees and riverbanks — perfect if you like brisk strolls between chic café stops.

Stroll past indie boutiques and artisanal shops while snapping photos of snow-dusted storefronts lining Bridge Street.

Make a pit stop for an ethically sourced latte and artisanal sandwich at The Foundry Coffee Bar on Bridge Street. Or warm up with a steaming mug of brown sugar cinnamon bubble tea or hot apple cider at Blended Beverage Bar & Bites (on your way out, pick up a container of their delicious iced honey for a healthy little take-home treat). If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Holey Confections Carleton Place has the flakiest, most croissant-like donuts (the chocolate-frosted Charlie Brown is a fave year-round). For gluten-free, probiotic-rich breads and desserts, check out Blue Spoon Atelier just up Allan Street.

If you’re a history buff, the Carleton Place and Beckwith Heritage Museum is housed in a 19th-century stone building and offers exhibits on local history, making it perfect for a cold afternoon indoors.

For adrenaline junkies, nearby Murphy’s Point is the perfect spot for cross-country skiing, while St. James Woods is ideal for fat-biking. And because Carleton Place is close to Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, you can easily combine your trip with an epic skating adventure on the world’s largest naturally frozen ice rink in downtown Ottawa!

After a full day of exploring, check out the town’s standout eats. Black Tartan Kitchen serves elevated seasonal fare (perfect for a romantic night out), while the Thirsty Moose Pub & Eatery and St James Gate serve classic comfort food and local brews. If your ideal night out is all about a taproom offering pints, pub pies, charcuterie and free pool, end your night at the Stalwart Brewing Company.

If you want to extend your escape beyond a single day, charming inns and hotels like the Grand Hotel make for cozy overnight retreats, especially if snow is falling outside.

You can also turn your day trip into a two-stop adventure! Check out this nearby charming canal town: it’s so pretty, it was once dubbed Canada’s most beautiful village.