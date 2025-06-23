This charming beach town a short drive from Toronto is home to towering sand dunes

Towering about 350 feet above the north shore of Lake Erie stands one of Ontario’s greatest natural wonders — piles of majestic sand dunes, which are among the largest in the province.

These dunes are part of what makes Sand Hill Park in Port Burwell a popular vacation destination. Apart from the scenic views and storybook sunsets, families can swim in the beach’s turquoise waters (each weekend, visitors can take a ride on the shuttle to and from the beach) or take a relaxing stroll down the park’s nature trail (and perhaps catch a trout in the ponds along the way).

Snacks are available at the snack bar, but many families enjoy packing their own lunches and eating in a picnic shell (reservations are needed). For entertainment, head over to the “band shell” area for live performances and family movie nights.

More than a few bird watchers have spotted bank swallows during their trips — these birds are nestled among the sandy cliffs and are especially easy to watch during nesting season (from about April to mid-August).

If sports and activities are more your thing, the park features a sprawling BMX track, volleyball and basketball courts, as well as horseshoe and shuffleboard pits.

For families who prefer longer stays, it’s the perfect place to camp — choose from 125 full-service, serviced, unserviced, pull-through, or group campsites. The full-service sites include hydro, water and a sewer system, while the serviced sites just have hydro and water facilities.

The park also features 172 seasonal camp sites, offering 10-month and 6-month full-service lots with hydro water and sewer facilities.

If you’re more about the sand, then climb to the top of the dunes and take some Insta-worthy pics to showcase some of the best views of the lake!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Nowokowski (@the_canadian_traveler)

Archeologists believe that the formation of these dunes began centuries ago—as glaciers retreated, large quantities of sand and sediment were left behind. Throughout the years, southwest wind patterns along Lake Erie enabled the movement/formation of this sand into the dunes we see today (it’s definitely worth a visit!)

Each year, Sandy Hill Park opens from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May 1 until Thanksgiving (and from 9 am to 10 pm throughout July and August). It’s located 12 km east of Port Burwell and 16 km west of Long Point on Lakeshore Rd.

When you’re done visiting Sandy Hill Park, check out these five stunning white sand beaches near Toronto.