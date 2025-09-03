These are the best Ontario towns for a magical fall weekend getaway

With cooler weather settling in (and before the cold winter snap arrives), it’s the perfect time to embrace a little autumn magic. Grab a sweater and head to one of these charming towns near Toronto, whether you want to immerse yourself in local theatre or explore colourful walking trails.

Stratford

This theatrical paradise is a charming spot for evening strolls and autumn charm. As Stratford is only a two-hour drive from Toronto, it makes for a perfect weekend escape! Head to the downtown core and take in the crisp autumn air as you stroll along Victorian-style streets dotted with chic boutique shops, cafes and art galleries. Walk through the Shakespearean Gardens alongside the Avon River before exploring the T.J. Dolan trail for a backdrop of golden and amber leaves flush with fall foliage. Head to the Stratford Farmers’ Market (open year-round) for fresh meats and produce, and stop off for some South African-influenced cuisine at Braai House. Before you leave, catch a show at the world-renowned Stratford Festival (running until October) and catch classics like Sense and Sensibility and Annie.

Huntsville

This town is a gateway to fall hikes and Algonquin’s gorgeous scenery. Head to Lion’s Lookout for panoramic views of the Muskoka River and Fairy Lake (it’s also a favourite spot to take in the fall colours). Venture into Algonquin Park via Highway 60 to explore walking trails and lookout points, surrounded by red, gold and orange foliage (it looks especially pretty at night). For something more adventurous, try treetop trekking! As you enter Huntsville Park, you’ll find rock outcroppings, bubbling streams, as well as wooden platforms and giant trees that are perfect for ziplining and aerial games. For delicious eats and a fun night out, try Smokin’ Hot BBQ (located in the old train station), or grab a partner and head to Huntsville’s Muskoka Drive-in for an intimate movie under the stars. For a modern-yet-rustic stay, check out Aux Box Muskoka for peaceful, nature-filled accommodations.

Picton

Head to Prince Edward County for a satisfying weekend filled with wine, food and fall foliage. Picton sits at the heart of wine country. During the harvest season, explore vineyards brimming with autumn colours as well as wine and cider tours and tastings, where you can wander vineyard grounds while sipping on artisanal wines made from estate-grown grapes. Head to the downtown core and dine on wood-fired pizza and small-batch beers at 555 Brewing (you’ll have a gorgeous view of Picton’s downtown strip, and you can even sit on the patio if it’s warm enough outside). For seasonal and Spanish-inspired food, visit Bocado and dine on everything from Argentinian red shrimp to Ibérico pork chops, paired with cocktails and regional wines.

Kingston

Kingston’s the perfect spot to visit if you’re looking for historic charm with a spooky twist (just in time for Halloween!). The streets are super walkable, so you can easily explore the town’s 40+ museums, galleries and historic sites that date back hundreds of years! The infamous Kingston Penitentiary is worth a visit. It’s one of Canada’s oldest and most infamous maximum-security prisons (as well as a filming location for the Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries). In the evening, choose from eerie adventures like the Ghost and Mystery Trolley Tour or the Haunted Walk to uncover the secrets of haunted hotels and hidden burial grounds. If you’re feeling a bit brave, “Fort Fright” at Fort Henry will transform into one of Ontario’s most unique haunted experiences! The best part is, Kingston is easily reached by a VIA Rail train! You’ll have the most picturesque route with a stunning view of the Lake Ontario shoreline. Kingston is just over two hours from Toronto by train and costs $82+ for a round trip.

Pelee Island

Looking for a little warmth this fall? Pelee Island is Canada’s southernmost inhabited point, so it offers the warmest autumn temperatures in Ontario! Head over for a weekend getaway and you’ll experience longer frost-free periods, gorgeous sunsets and temperatures that are gentle enough to linger comfortably outdoors (so, it should be warm enough to visit the Island’s top tourist attractions, including its historic lighthouse and scenic cycling and hiking trails). For delicious comfort food, visit The Dog and Goat Restaurant for tasty burgers, chicken Caesar wraps and poutines. End your stay with a private tour of the Vin Villa, Canada’s first commercial estate winery!