These 5 Ontario towns are perfect for a fall weekend getaway

We are just at the start of fall, and the promise of cool, comfortable weather makes it the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities while admiring the vibrant colours of autumn foliage! There is no better area to explore than Ontario — the province is filled with picturesque small towns that are worthy of a weekend visit. Here are a few Ontario towns that are perfect for a weekend getaway this autumn season:

Elora

For theatre lovers, on the north bank of the Grand in neighbouring downtown Fergus sits the restored Fergus Grand Theatre — patrons will enjoy captivating performances featuring the best of Canadian talent. Explore Elora’s downtown core to check out its quaint shops and charming restaurants, like The Friendly Society and Sheppard’s Pub. End your weekend by strolling along the riverbanks and be exposed to the beauty of the town’s 19th-century limestone architecture. For a place to stay, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa offers a one-of-a-kind experience. It sits perched atop the Gorge and provides stunning panoramic views (and guests will also get to unwind in one of the best spas in Ontario).

Creemore

This quaint little town is nestled in the beautiful Niagara Escarpment among rolling hills of farms, making it the perfect place to celebrate rural Ontario living! It’s about 2 hours from Toronto, and well worth a weekend trip this fall. Craft beer lovers will adore the Creemore Springs Brewery, where you can take a guided tour of the brewery to learn more about their brewing process — everything from ingredient selection to fermentation and bottling. Of course, guests will get a chance to sample the brewery’s range of craft beers and purchase some freshly brewed beverages to take home. Then, wander over to the Creemore jail — it was built in 1892, and at 4.5 x 6 meters, it is the smallest three-cell jail structure in all of North America! Thankfully, no bad guys will be present as it became a tourist attraction in the 1960s (and the jail is free to visit and go inside). Afterward, check out the town’s delicious eats, like the Bank Café (which is said to have the best carrot cake ever), Chez Michel Restaurant for fine French dining, and YF Patissier Chocolatier for delicious treats! Also make sure to check out The Pine — a one-star, high-quality restaurant listed in the 2024 Michelin Guide. Headed by husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Cassie Austin, the prix-fixe menu showcases local ingredients (primarily sourced from Cassie’s parents’ farm) alongside a curated selection of Ontario wines.

St. Jacobs

This charming village is located in the township of Woolwich, north of Waterloo (along the Conestoga River), about a 2-hour drive from Toronto. It’s a prime tourist attraction due to its quaint village appearance and Mennonite heritage. Rent a bicycle to explore the historic town (it is filled with bike-friendly establishments). Head to the Health Valley Trail (the old Conestogo River Trail between St. Jacobs and Conestogo) and you’ll stumble upon the Wise Old Oak tree and wander through farm pasture. Art lovers will enjoy the St. Jacobs Art Walk (a self-guided tour of St. Jacobs Village’s gorgeous art pieces) before joining the guided St. Jacobs Walking Tour, where you’ll take a stroll through historic St. Jacobs. The Waterloo Central Railway is a heritage railway offering historic passenger train rides on the Waterloo Spur. Before you end your weekend visit, check out the St. Jacobs Farmers Market for locally produced food, art, and collectibles, before visiting The Mennonite Story Interpretive Centre — a multimedia facility that explores the history, culture, and religion of Mennonites here and around the world!

Niagara-on-the-Lake

This southern Ontario town is situated on the shores of Lake Ontario and is particularly popular during the summer season due to its wineries and the summer Shaw Festival — but it’s also an awesome place to visit in the fall! Start your trip off right by staying at a vintage hotel, like the Prince of Wales or the Olde Angel Inn, or perhaps get cozy at a charming Bed & Breakfast. Get in the Halloween spirit by embarking on a spooky ghost walk tour before exploring the mysterious secrets of the old Fort George National Historic Site overlooking the Niagara River — this site was built in the late 18th to early 19th century, and served as the headquarters for the Centre Division of the British Army during the War of 1812 (it’s also said to be haunted, so enter if you dare). Discover more about the town’s captivating history at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum, where you’ll hear fascinating tales and legends exploring the tapestry of the community. Of course, there’ll still be many wineries to visit hosting wine tastings alongside other prolific activities. Check out Konzelmann Winery’s Wine Tasting and Paint Experience ​for a unique two-in-one experience combining wine tasting with a guided painting session. Niagara-on-the-Lake also has a huge selection of dining experiences, everything from romantic fine dining at HobNob at The Charles to iconic pub food at the Irish Harp Pub (voted the number 1 pub in the Niagara region).

Stratford

This charming city is nestled on the Avon River in southwest Ontario, about 2.5 hours from Toronto. It’s known for the iconic Stratford Festival, which stages modern and Shakespearean plays across multiple theatres — but it offers much more! Take a leisurely stroll throughout the town’s prizewinning Shakespearean Gardens along the Avon River, where you can revel in the beautiful landscapes and enjoy the vibrant autumn foliage. Chocolate lovers can indulge in sweet treats while exploring the quaint town via Stratford’s Chocolate Trail. This self-guided tour will allow you to explore world-famous confectioners and bakers. A weekend visit isn’t complete without sampling local craft beers. Stratford’s Bacon & Ale Trail is a self-guided tour that introduces patrons to the best of the town’s (and surrounding towns’) pork and brewing history. Bacon and beer lovers can sample from sites like the Best Little Pork Shoppe in Shakespeare and Broken Rail Brewing in the iconic St. Marys Junction Railway Station. For the best seasonal produce, visit the Stratford Farmers Market on Saturdays. If you’re looking for something a bit spookier throughout the Halloween season, the town offers traditional ghost tours that show off the darker history of Stratford. You’ll visit historic places like the haunted Avon Theatre & Queen’s Inn, but prepare to be terrified by darker stories of murder, headless bodies, and the infamous theatre curse!