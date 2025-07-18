The ultimate Muskoka guide: Where to eat, stay, and play this summer

Muskoka has long been a go-to escape for city-weary Toronto souls craving lakeside views, cozy cabins, and cottage-core charm. But in recent years, this iconic region has evolved into something even more exciting — a full-blown lifestyle destination packed with seriously good eats, stylish stays, and authentic adventures that go well beyond the dock.

From brisket sandwiches that might ruin all others forever, to rooftop margaritas, dreamy glamping domes, secret waterfalls, and vintage finds worth the detour — we’ve rounded up the very best of Muskoka in one epic guide.

Let’s dive in — starting with the BBQ that has everyone talking…

Eat in Muskoka

Best BBQ

Jennifer Dewasha and Jane MacDonald serve up generous plates of smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked turkey breast with standout sides like pineapple coleslaw and smoked beets, from their Smokin’ Birds food truck in Bala. The brisket sammie could be the best you’ve ever tried.

In Huntsville, a great new addition is Smokin’ Hot BBQ located in the old train station, and offering all the southern BBQ classics, including a standout beef brisket, in a wonderful rustic atmosphere with a slew of picnic tables to eat outside. Larry’s signature ribs for the win!

Best Margaritas

Tulo’s Taqueria is a Port Carling hot spot that offers fresh, flavourful tacos, like the tuna tostada and creative veggie options, all enjoyed on their dockside or rooftop patio with a refreshing Surfboard cocktail. Yes, Harry Styles may be back.

Best Family Restaurant

The Oar in Gravenhurst could easily be considered the hidden gem eatery in all of Muskoka, thanks to its incredible consistency, friendly vibe and just all-around excellence. One of the best burgers you’ll find in all the land.

Best Brewery

Muskoka is home to some of the best craft breweries in Ontario, but Sawdust City in Gravenhurst is our fave thanks to the flagship and very northern-forward Lone Pine IPA.

Best Ice Cream

Muskoka is blessed with incredible ice cream options, but Huntsville’s Kawartha Dairy ticks all the boxes — incredible quality, range of flavours, massive portions.

Best Cranberry Charm

Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh in Glen Orchard has something for everyone, from hiking trails, to delicious cranberry and blueberry wines and other adult beverages and many chocolate-covered things to go with them.

Best Fine Dining

Run by T.O. chefs Julie and Richard Lalonde, Rousseau’s Crossroads combines an upscale yet homey ambience with a chef-driven seasonal menu that highlights fresh pastas and seafood. When the summer weather hits, get into that garden patio.

Best Pizza

Muskoka is not exactly swimming in quality ‘za. Thankfully there is Pizza on Earth, which offers up top-drawer pizza from its charming Dorset outpost. We love the Firetower and the Tower of Baysil, but you can’t go wrong here, unless you don’t call ahead. Busy.

Best Cookies

Yes, there are great breads here, and the lemon meringue pie is drool-worthy, but we like nothing more than grabbing a couple dozen raspberry oatmeal and Florentine cookies from Huntsville’s Windmill Bakery for those cottage sweet cravings we know are coming up fast.

Best Tacos

El Pueblito has been serving up authentic and drop-dead delicious tacos in downtown Bracebridge for a few years, amassing quite the following, especially for the delicious beef birria and shrimp tacos.

Best Burgers

Yes, we know, it’s not officially Muskoka, and it’s fast food. We don’t care. Hitting Webers heading to (and coming back from) the cottage is a tradition that spans generations. These burgers hit different. Deal with it.

Best Scones

A 75-year Muskoka institution in Bala, Don’s Bakery is beloved for its butter tarts and comforting savoury staples, like quiche and chicken pot pie. But it’s the wonderfully pillowy scones that keep people coming back for more.

Best Lakeside Coffee

Jack & Stella is oozing charm, offering everything from cottage decor to cocktails and sandwiches. But the best? Savouring a delicious latte from the shop’s dock that extends into Lake Muskoka offering an incredible view.

Best Gourmet Grab and Go

Quickly becoming famous for incredible salads and other incredible options to takeaway, the Pearl also offers a lovely sit-down service. Fantastic for a delicious lunch, and please trust us when we say the chicken ricotta meatball sammie and Singapore Slaw are OMG-worthy.

Best Fish and Chips

Berta “Mrs. H” serves what many call the best fish and chips north of the South Pole from her often lined up little shop Mrs. H’s Fish and Chips at Wahta Station, with Torontonians picking up incredible halibut and chips on their way to the cottage. Don’t sleep on the shrimp and chips. Trust us.

Stay in Muskoka

Best Lakeside Inns

Since its opening in 1939, Sherwood Inn has become a cherished Muskoka landmark, offering a perfect blend of elegant rooms, upscale dining and serene views of the tranquil Lake Joseph. Sherwood’s charm and intimate setting make it a standout destination. Daily bonfire anyone?

Windermere House, affectionately known as “The Lady of the Lake,” has been an iconic Muskoka retreat since 1870. Steeped in Victorian elegance, this historic hotel has a rich heritage, offering guests a luxurious and one-of-a-kind escape on the shores of Lake Rosseau. The spa is pure magic.

Best Bed & Breakfast

The charming Fern Glen Inn in Emsdale is set on 120 woodland acres and has just five cosy rooms with ensuite bathrooms and daily hot breakfast. Enjoy hiking on 10 kilometres of private trails. We love the rustic cabin guest lounge.

Best Glamping

A cool new eco-luxury glamping experience, Muskoka Dome near Bracebridge features a dome-style lodging with a stunning glass ceiling for stargazing. It combines nature with modern comforts, like heated floors, a towel warmer and a fully equipped kitchen.

Best Romantic Retreat

Aux Box near Huntsville offers a secluded and off-grid retreat in the woods near Huntsville, featuring a cosy wood-burning fireplace, private hot tub and outdoor shower, making it the perfect getaway for a peaceful, nature-filled couple’s escape.

Best Golf Resort

The four-star resort Taboo Muskoka Resort & Golf in Gravenhurst features a beautiful, challenging golf course alongside lakeside luxury amenities.

Best on a Budget

The renovated motel, Dudley Inn near Bala, offers a surprising blend of rustic style and modern amenities, with clean, spacious rooms, thoughtful touches like heated floors and mini fridges and a perfect location to launch Muskoka explorations.

Best Family Lodge

Offering waterfront rooms, great meals and recreational fun, Severn Lodge is a top family resort in Muskoka. We love the old school family entertainment, and idyllic Trent-Severn Waterway location.

Best Active Resort

Tennis, golf, water sports — plus excellent dining for tired parents at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

Best Cabin Resort

The family-owned resort Cedar Grove Lodge on Peninsula Lake in Muskoka has become a beloved tradition for many Toronto families by keeping it simple. Cosy log cabins, wood-burning fireplaces, delicious home-cooked meals included in the price, and a wide range of outdoor activities.

Things to do in cottage country

Best Movie Night

Norwood Cinemas in Bracebridge hasn’t changed much over the decades, and that’s just how we like it. Fantastic snack selection, great popcorn and cavernous auditoriums. Sit close to the front.

At Huntsville’s Muskoka Drive-in, it’s hard to beat a movie under the stars with a nostalgic drive-in experience. This little charmer is secluded and incredibly dark, great snacks, bug spray highly recommended.

Best Family Show

Every Tuesday night in Bala, enjoy spectacular SWS Boatworks Ski Shows featuring national athletes — a festive, silly and fun time for all ages.

Best Concert Venue

The legendary venue Kee to Bala hosts a summer concert series, featuring top Canadian acts, including Metric, the Sheepdogs and Sam Roberts.

Best Wildlife Sanctuary

Discover rescued animals and conservation efforts while exploring beautiful trails at Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, a hidden Muskoka gem in Rosseau.

Best Star Gazing

Although also a great place for a hike anytime, this unique slice of Muskoka is home to Torrance Barrens, Canada’s first dark sky preserve with epic night sky views.

Best River Adventure

Experience a full-day of fun with Muskoka River Adventures near Baysville, featuring canoeing, kayaking, tubing, hot tubs, lunch and scenic waterfalls, all wrapped in a customizable seven-hour outdoor escape.

Best Theatre

Huntsville’s Algonquin Theatre combines a great soft seat auditorium with fantastic programming, from comedy to music to variety, offering cottagers a great option for an evening out and away from the kids. Serena Ryder performs July 3!

Best Zen Spot for Yoga

Enjoy lakeside vinyasa classes and retreats in a rustic boathouse overlooking Lake Rosseau at Port Carling’s Boathouse Yoga, perfect for all skill levels.

Best Canoeing

Float down the lower Oxtongue River from Algonquin to Lake of Bays for an unforgettable journey on the Oxtongue Classic route.

Best Music Festival

Held at Gravenhurst waterfront, the Tall Pines Festival features big names, like Blue Rodeo and Sloan, in a magical setting.

Best Watery Fun

Try your hand at log rolling or rowing in Port Carling’s Hatchet Rowing Centre for a fun, unique water-based adventure.

Best Instagram-worthy hike

Hardy Lake Provincial Park, between Gravenhurst and Bala, is overrun with hikers every weekend, so plan accordingly. The prize? After a forest walk, hikers arrive at a stunning boardwalk leading to a picturesque island to make it all worthwhile.

Best Waterfall Walks

Three stunning Bracebridge area falls — High, Bracebridge and Wilson — minutes from downtown.

Best Easy Hike

Saunter up a cute forest path at Milford Bay’s Huckleberry Rock to a massive rocky outcropping to the giant Muskoka chair and bask in the incredible views.

Best Panoramic View

The Dorset Lookout Tower offers breathtaking panoramic views of Muskoka’s forests and lakes from 142 metres above Lake of Bays, making it a must-visit spot for nature lovers and photographers.

Cottage Shopping

Best General Stores

Open since 1874, Rosseau General Store blends groceries, cottage gear and Muskoka swag for a true local experience.

Robinson’s General Store in Dorset offers cottage essentials, fresh produce and top-rated ice cream with a charming rustic vibe.

Best New Vintage

A favourite at Toronto pop-up markets, Clutter Porch has found a home in Muskoka with a seasonal brick-and-mortar shop in Port Carling. Expect funky finds, beach vibes and a killer denim collection.

Best Cool Girl Apparel

Beautifully curated and offering top beach-approved brands, including swimwear favourite LSpace and Australian resort brand Boteh, upscale boutique Muse in Port Carling will give your Muskoka style a major upgrade.

Best Bookshop

With stacks and stacks of used books teetering around every corner across two floors and even a small vinyl collection, the Owl Pen in Bracebridge has some serious Harry Potter vibes. Prepare to leave with some gems in tow.

Best Beach Style

The adorable Teeny Weeny Bikini Co. in Rosseau is a breath of fresh air — colourful, creative and dramatic, just like you. Check out this hidden gem off the main street, look for the Vespa always parked out front.

Best Curiosities

A treasure trove for music lovers and collectors, featuring vintage instruments, paintings and more, Currie’s Music and Antiques in Gravenhurst is a vibe.

Best Cottage-Inspired Jewelry

Find timeless, locally-crafted jewelry and clothing inspired by lakeside living in Port Carling at the gem L’eau.

Best Muskoka Boats

Where traditional wooden boats meet modern artisan skills in Huntsville, Allman Boatworks creates timeless classics.

Best Cottage Furniture

Elegant cottage-inspired furniture and cosy home accessories in Rousseau, Hilltop Interiors is perfect for creating a lakeside sanctuary.

Best Beach Vibes

The Mactier sisters’ boutique Curato offers sun-kissed clothing and chic home accents.

Best Antique Mall

Spanning 6,000 square feet with over 50 vendors, Severn’s Antiques on 11 North offers an exciting hunt for nostalgic and unique finds.

Best For Funky Swimwear

Bather, with a new shop in Port Carling, is a Toronto-based brand known for stylish, locally made men’s swim trunks that combine beach-to-street versatility with quality, comfort and ethical production.

Best For Trends

Port Sandfield’s Augustina Boutique offers a curated collection of premium bags, jewelry, cashmere, dresses and accessories, focused on high-quality, stylish pieces for every wardrobe.

Best For Serious Style

Upscale women’s fashion Must Boutique in Port Carling offers a curated selection of trendy, handpicked European private-label clothing and accessories.

Best For Boho

Port Carling’s Snapdragon offers a curated mix of luxury cashmere, resort wear and unique jewelry, blending style, comfort and sustainability.