The top 7 over-the-top luxury spa getaways near Toronto

Many spas in and around Toronto promise a chance to unwind or escape the holiday mayhem, offering everything from toasty fireplace lounges to heated indoor saltwater pools. But sometimes, everyday self-care calls for taking things up a notch! Thankfully, Ontario boasts a surprising mix of luxury spa getaways. From waterfall-side thermal circuits to a historic country estate with one of Ontario’s most celebrated dining rooms, here are some spa getaways near Toronto that are designed for full-scale escapism.

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains

Head to the iconic Blue Mountains if you’re looking for a more cinematic Nordic bathing experience, where steam rises dramatically against snow-covered trees and icy plunges leave you feeling alive! It’s not a traditional luxury hotel spa, but the experience feels very elevated and immersive. Scandinave is built around silent thermal circuits (think hot pools, cold plunges, steam rooms and relaxation areas that are meant to be experienced quietly). There are no phones, no conversations, and no distractions, just a steady rhythm of heat, cold, and stillness. Bonus: it’s only about two hours from Toronto.

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora

About 1.5 hours from Toronto, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa is perched dramatically above the Elora Gorge! This converted 19th-century mill might be one of the most scenic spa hotels in the province, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing rushing water and limestone cliffs, making even a simple soak feel special. The spa focuses on modern, wellness-driven treatments, but the scene-stealer is the infinity-style pool overlooking the gorge. After a treatment, wander into the village of Elora, widely considered one of Ontario’s prettiest small towns.

White Oaks Resort & Spa

White Oaks blends lux spa culture with Niagara wine country indulgence, making it perfect for anyone who wants pampering without total seclusion. The spa services are extensive, offering everything from advanced facials to full-day body rituals, while the resort itself features plush rooms, fitness facilities, and acclaimed on-site dining. With the bonus of nearby wineries and Niagara-on-the-Lake’s charming main street just minutes away, it’s no surprise White Oaks is often referred to as one of Niagara’s top spa experiences.

Vettä Nordic, Horseshoe Valley, Barrie

This Nordic retreat is cradled within the picturesque landscape of Horseshoe Valley, about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, and is arguably the most authentic Finnish-style spa experience in Ontario! You’ll be surrounded by natural elements as you indulge in relaxing massages and hot-and-cold thermal treatments that will boost your immunity and improve your overall well-being. The spa features a variety of saunas, a Finnish-inspired restaurant, and an in-spa bistro, creating a serene setting for both social and quiet relaxation. 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., Barrie.

Grail Springs Retreat, Bancroft

For a more spiritual take on luxury, Grail Springs offers an adults-only wellness retreat tucked into the forests north of Bancroft! This is where spa indulgence meets mindfulness, with vegetarian cuisine, meditation sessions and serene lakeside views. The atmosphere is quiet and reflective, so perfect for a solo retreat. It’s about 3 hours from Toronto, but many guests consider the drive part of the decompression process.

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa, Cambridge

If your dream spa getaway includes manicured gardens and one of the most acclaimed dining rooms in the province, Langdon Hall delivers. The spa is housed in a historic, early-1900s Arts and Crafts mansion and feels more English countryside than Southern Ontario. The spa itself is understated but very polished, offering facials, body rituals, and hydrotherapy alongside serene indoor pools. What truly elevates the experience is the seamless pairing of spa time with fine dining (Langdon Hall’s restaurant is frequently ranked among Canada’s best).

Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton

Ste. Anne’s is the gold standard for all-inclusive spa luxury in Ontario! It’s set on a quiet country estate just east of Toronto, with an experience that includes gourmet meals, afternoon tea and daily spa treatments (all bundled into your stay). Spend your day floating in the outdoor saltwater pool (yup, even in the winter), drifting between steam rooms and relaxation lounges, and lingering over multi-course farm-forward meals.