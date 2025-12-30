The top 5 Toronto travel stories of 2025

From canal-side villages and cinematic small towns to iconic beaches and film-famous locales, these were the travel stories that inspired readers to explore Ontario — and beyond — in 2025.

If you’re looking to explore a charming canal town filled with indie shops and heritage buildings, head northeast to Merrickville-Wolford. The village sits on the Rideau Canal between Kingston and Ottawa, and blends small-town charm with scenic outdoor experiences: think lockstation watching, paddling, garden wandering, as well as a cluster of galleries and food shops that are easy to explore on foot. Parks Canada nicknamed Merrickville the “Jewel of the Rideau Canal,” and locals affectionately refer to it as Canada’s Most Beautiful Village!

Cinematic magic is abundant in Ontario — big Hollywood films like The Shape of Water to small screen thrills like Suitsand The Handmaid’s Tale are constantly finding places to film here. But if you’re really searching for one town that’ll make you feel like you’re in your own feature film, look no further than Bayfield, Ont.

Despite the recent heat wave, summer in Ontario always feels like it’s gone too soon. Thankfully, we still have a few more weeks to squeeze in one last sun-soaked escape. Here are seven charming towns to check out before the season ends that offer the most perfect summertime vibes!

As the weather warms up, Torontonians looking for the perfect vacation spot should consider the charming town of Tobermory. This quaint harbour village, nestled at the northern tip of the Bruce Peninsula, is just a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto and boasts the most scenic hiking trails and gorgeous views of the Georgian Bay. But one of the town’s best-kept secrets (and the most perfect spot for swimming) is Little Cove Beach — this breathtaking rock beach is nestled in a cove along the Lake Huron shoreline, and is surrounded by cliffs, cobblestones, and turquoise waters. Keep in mind, the water at this beach is generally very cold so be warned. But it is so pretty to look at.