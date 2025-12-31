The most amazing outdoor skating in Ontario worth a drive

One of the joys of the holidays is outdoor skating while surrounded by dazzling lights, festive music, and family and friends. Toronto has tons of beautiful outdoor skating, but if you’re willing to travel slightly further over the winter break, many other Ontario towns offer enchanting rinks and charming trails where you and your loved ones can create lasting memories! Here are some of our favourites.

The ice trail at Arrowhead Provincial Park is probably one of Southern Ontario’s best-kept secrets. Nestled in the heart of Muskoka, just north of Huntsville, this 1.3 kilometre ice-skating trail literally winds through the dense Muskoka Forest. Bonus if you go skating after a snowfall — as you glide past snow-covered trees, you’ll feel like you’re in a winter wonderland! The best time to visit the trail is mid-week as there’s less traffic on the ice (so it’ll be in considerably better condition).

The trail typically opens from the first week of January to the second week of March, as it takes over 100,000 litres of water just to get enough ice built up before they can open the trail! Check the Arrowhead Provincial Park’s X page for trail updates. Once open, purchase your Ontario Parks day-use permit online up to five days in advance and you and your family can hit the trail as soon as you arrive! (451 Arrowhead Park Rd, Huntsville, Ont.)

This 1.2 kilometre skating trail loops around 12 acres of frozen cranberry fields in Bala, a small rural community in Muskoka (aptly dubbed the Cranberry Capital of Ontario). The trail is perfect for families, solo travellers, groups of friends, or even for a romantic winter date (bonus: it’s the only ice-skating trail with an on-site winery!) Check out the Light the Night skating events on Saturday nights — the farm illuminates the trail with over 400 torches for a magical night of gliding under the stars. End the evening by warming up by an outdoor fire and sipping on hot mulled wine. The ice trail typically opens from the end of December to March Break, but check their website for booking options and updates. (1074 Cranberry Rd, Bala, Ont.)

Blue Mountain is known for its sick hills, but it also has the perfect place to skate mountainside! You and your family can cruise at the top of the resort’s 1.1 kilometre ice-skating loop while enjoying extraordinary views of the magical Niagara Escarpment (you’ll literally be surrounded by a magical wintery forest). Perfect for skaters of all levels — they even offer red stabilizing guides for beginners! You’ll have to pay for a single-use attraction ticket to access the ice. The trail usually opens in late December and runs until March. (201 Scenic Caves Rd., Unit AW2, The Blue Mountains, Ont.)

This outdoor rink is a hidden gem to the people of London and the perfect spot for a really unique festive adventure (especially if you have young kids)! Enjoy a magical wintery experience as you glide along a 250-metre skate trail that loops around the enchanting grounds of the storybook-themed park. You’ll be surrounded by charming characters, glowing lights, music, and a rink-side Beavertails concession. This cute trail is the perfect spot to create lasting memories with family and friends. (1958 Storybook Ln, London, Ont.)

This is one of Port Elgin’s best-kept secrets — glide through the woods and natural forest of MacGregor Point Provincial Park on a 400-metre looped trail nestled along the shores of Lake Huron. For an even more magical experience, the park turns on the trail lights for skating under the stars until 10 p.m. each day, making it the perfect spot for a winter date! The trail usually opens in late December, depending on the weather. Visitors only have to pay a daily vehicle permit fee to access the park (1593 Bruce Road 33, RR#1, Port Elgin, ON).

Remember that most outdoor rinks are subject to weather conditions, so check the rink’s status (and if any reservations are needed) before you head out!