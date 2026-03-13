The best indoor water parks to visit in Ontario for a March Break getaway

March Break is here and an indoor water park is a great option for Toronto and area families.

The weather has been a bit all over the place lately, making indoor water parks feel especially appealing. Whether it’s a rainy spring weekend or a frigid, icy day, these indoor parks are typically open year-round and make for an easy family getaway. The biggest options are in Niagara Falls, but there are also smaller, splashier escapes in Blue Mountain, Windsor, and even downtown Toronto! Here are some of the best indoor water parks to visit year-round in Ontario.

Great Wolf Lodge, Niagara Falls

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Great Wolf Lodge is Ontario’s best pick if you’re looking for a full indoor water park fantasy! The indoor park spans 100,000 square feet and stays at a balmy 28 degrees Celsius year-round, with highlights like the Rainbow Lake wave pool, Chinook Cove and the four-storey Fort Mackenzie water treehouse, as well as bigger thrill slides like the Canada Vortex and Wolf Tail. This is more of a Niagara resort rather than a casual drop-in stop, but water-park access is included with overnight stays, so go all out and make it a weekend getaway with the fam. 3950 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls.

Fallsview Indoor Waterpark, Niagara Falls

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Fallsview Waterpark is another great Niagara pick, especially if you want to be in the midst of the city’s busiest tourist zone. Guests can expect 125,000 square feet of indoor family fun, with 16 waterslides, a full-sized wave pool, a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket and two adult-only Jacuzzis! It’s directly tied into the Falls Avenue resort area, with indoor walkway connections to hotels like Sheraton Fallsview, so you can do the whole Niagara Falls experience in between water activities. 5685 Falls Avenue, Niagara Falls.

Waves Indoor Waterpark, Niagara Falls

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Waves is much smaller than the Niagara heavyweights above, but it has one major feature that makes it stand out: it’s Niagara’s only indoor waterpark attraction with a retractable roof, so the space feels a whole lot brighter and open compared with some of its counterparts! The park has more than 25,000 square feet of waterpark space, boasting a wave pool, water slides up to three storeys high, a kiddie pool and a giant tipping bucket. If you just want to visit for a few hours, the waterpark accepts day visitors in addition to overnight guests. Americana Conference Resort Spa and Waterpark, 8444 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, ON.

Plunge! Aquatic Centre, Blue Mountain

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Moving on from the Falls, Plunge! is the best splashy add-on to a Collingwood or Blue Mountain Village getaway. The aquatic centre has heated indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, a rope swing, slides and even an indoor water playground for younger swimmers. The current single-use ticket grants one entry with a two-hour time limit, making it the perfect spot to relax after a day of skiing or shopping. 220 Gord Canning Drive, The Blue Mountains.

Chelsea Hotel Corkscrew Waterslide, Toronto

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So, this isn’t technically a full water park, but if you’re looking for a downtown Toronto staycation where kids can tear down a waterslide in the middle of the city, then the Chelsea Hotel is worth a look. The hotel’s family recreation area, The Hive, includes a family pool and Toronto’s only 130-foot indoor Corkscrew waterslide, along with kid- and teen-focused spaces like The Workshop and The Studio! 33 Gerrard Street West, Toronto.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park, Windsor

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Adventure Bay offers more than 35,000 square feet of indoor water fun in downtown Windsor, with attractions like the FlowRider, lazy river, Master Blaster, Splash Zone, The Python, wave pool and Whizzard, as well as a three-level dry land attraction for kids where air-powered cannons shoot foam balls into the air! Because it’s not tied to a resort, it makes for a perfect day trip. Or if the weather is awesome, pair your Windsor visit with other activities. 401 Pitt Street West, Windsor.