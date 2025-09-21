The best goat and alpaca yoga experiences in and near Toronto

Research shows that engaging in yoga surrounded by goats or alpacas can reduce stress and improve mental and physical health! Yoga has been linked to increased flexibility and weight reduction while being surrounded by cute animals can ease anxiety and depression — so why not combine both in a goat/alpaca yoga class? Goats and alpacas tend to be friendly and naturally curious animals, so they’re the perfect workout companions (plus they’re so cute!).

To help you find the most perfect animal workout buddies, here are the best goat and alpaca yoga classes in and around Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haute Goat (@hautegoat)

This 200-acre farm offers goat and alpaca yin yoga experiences in a peaceful farm setting. The hour-long sessions are definitely not serious studio-style practices, as the goats move freely throughout the class and provide comic relief (you’ll likely be laughing a ton). Still, these sessions should help lower your anxiety and reduce stress. The farm is just an hour east of Toronto​ and well worth the drive! In addition to goat yoga, the owners offer tons of other farm experiences, like “shmurgles” (walking with goats), alpaca walks, pig cuddling, seasonal festivals, an 18-hole disc golf course, and even farm sleepover packages. Ages: 12+. 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brae Ridge Farm & Sanctuary (@braeridgealpacas)

Escape to this enchanting farm and immerse yourself in a truly unique yoga experience alongside alpacas, mixing traditional yoga, nature, and animal therapy! Sessions last about 75 minutes and participants are limited, so it’ll be an intimate setting. After the yoga session, participants have the chance to hand-feed the alpacas and meet other charming farm animals, like the Indian Runner Ducks and special horses. Best of all, you don’t have to be a yoga expert—many visitors have never taken a yoga class before! $50+tax/person. 7667 Maltby Rd E, Puslinch, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life (@udderlyridiculousfarmlife)

Relax and destress as a certified yoga instructor guides you through a gentle 60-minute class while the farm’s Nigerian and Pygmy goats do their best to distract you from your zen poses (fully expect the goats to give you advice on posture while standing on your back!) The class ends with a treat for you and the goats to say ‘thank you and be well’. Bonus: The farm offers an evening alpaca picnic — this two-hour dining experience takes place inside the alpaca’s pasture, overlooking an expansive sunset view. Ages: 16+. Cost: $45/person for the yoga class. About a 1.5–2-hour drive from Toronto. 906200 Township Rd 12, Bright, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOAT YOUR BACK (@goatyourback)

This small goat hobby farm offers 1-hour goat yoga sessions that combine the ancient practice with the therapeutic and peculiar personalities of Nigerian dwarf goats! Classes are led by certified yoga instructors, so you’ll have a lot of fun in a safe environment. Ages: 13+. Yoga mat rentals: $2. Public session: $55/person. 1797 10th Side Rd, Tottenham, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga Kawa🐶🐱🧘‍♀️puppy/kitten yoga🧘‍♂️🐶🐱 (@yogakawa)

Although these classes don’t take place on a farm, Yoga Kawa is known as the most Instagrammable Goat Yoga class in Toronto! Practice yoga while surrounded by super cute mini goats! Whether you’re looking for a peaceful solo practice, an outing with friends, a romantic date idea, or a bonding activity with the fam — mini goat yoga will be the perfect experience. The 1-hour classes cater to all skill levels and are designed to leave participants feeling happy, flexible, and relaxed. The last 20 minutes of the class will allow you to socialize with the animals (cuddles, kisses, selfies, etc.). They also offer puppy yoga and kitten yoga classes. 643 Yonge St, Toronto, Ont. (as well as various locations in Toronto, Markham, Vaughan, and Hamilton).

If goats and alpacas aren’t your style, here are some other fitness classes with animals that you can check out!