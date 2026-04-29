Provincial park three hours from Toronto has world-famous sunsets and rolling dunes

It’s no secret that Ontario has its fair share of outdoor spaces. But even more unique are its abundance of beautiful provincial parks — and this sunset haven is no exception. In fact, it’s so popular because of its many unique features that other parks in the area lack.

Pinery Provincial Park, located in Grand Bend — just under a three hour drive from downtown Toronto — is worth the visit this summer.

Featuring over 10 kilometers of stunning sandy beaches, this shoreline of Lake Huron has so much to marvel at. You can swim, paddle, or just lay on the soft sand.

Sunbathers and swimmers will have a blast exploring these beaches, but something more special might be this park’s dunes. While you might feel like you’d have to travel the world to find some of the greatest dunes, these ones allow you to explore them without going too far.

At the beaches, you’ll also find rolling boardwalks that are in place to help protect the coastal dune ecosystems. Plus, they’re easy and fun to walk along to enjoy the water.

There’s also 10 walking trails and a 14-kilometre bike trail, perfect for people who want to check out nature at a slower pace. On nature walks, you’ll be able to see over 800 plants and 300 bird species, including red headed woodpeckers and clay-coloured sparrows.

But perhaps one of the greatest parts of this provincial park is its sunsets. They aren’t just nice, they’re world famous — in fact, the sunsets here have been voted in the top 10 best sunsets in the world by National Geographic.

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If you’re there to camp and spend a little while, campers are able to set up their gear across any of the three campgrounds of the park. They include 1,000 campsites, with roofed accommodations for those who don’t want to sleep under the stars.

Grand Bend itself is known as one of Canada’s best beach towns, located in Lambton County. Main Beach, one of three in the area, boasts a boardwalk, warm shallow water and has a ton of options nearby to eat and drink at.

Beaches generally open at the start of May, and you can visit until the end of September, perfect for summer-long adventures and road trips to this beachy destination.

Pinery Provincial Park is a year-round outdoor recreation area. You can buy tickets at the Ontario Parks website.

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