There’s a huge sunflower festival happening in a field near Toronto this month

Summer is finally, officially here, and there’s so much to do in and around Toronto — from visiting gorgeous white sandy beaches to picking peaches from these quaint local farms. If you’re on the hunt for a new adventure, a farm less than an hour outside Toronto will be home to a massive sunflower festival this month.

Davis Family Farm in Caledon, Ont. is hosting their annual Sunflower Festival 2025, kicking off on July 26 and running until Aug. 10. You’ll be invited to explore what they call their Field of Dreams — 45 rolling acres of bright and beautiful sunflowers. Traverse a 3 km path through the blooms and take all the photos you can dream of (just don’t forget to tag them)! A fan-favourite spot for professional photos, the farm closes down at 6 p.m. every day to reserve the fields just for family and couple photo sessions! Make sure to bring your own photographer; props (including a pink couch and a piano) and a free shuttle service are provided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SweetArt Images (@sweetartimages)

Timed for when the sunflowers are in bloom, this three-week festival also features a Sunflower Soiree. Happening for the third year in a row, enjoy live music, drinks and food among endless fields of sunflowers while watching the beautiful sunset. The event is hosted for just one night only on Aug. 1 from 5–9 p.m.

After wandering through the sunflower field, you can cool off with ice-cold ice cream from local vendor Main Street Ice Cream. Prefer to pack your own lunch? The farm offers plenty of green space on weekdays for a family picnic. Bonus: Bring your dog along and you’ll find water stations scattered throughout the area for your thirsty pup.

New this year, there will also be The Mom Market Peel, a local vendor marketplace, running on the farm on select weekend dates: July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

While the sunflowers are in bloom, the farm will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entry one hour before closing.

Tickets are on sale now: $13.50 for adults (12+), $5 for children (6-12), and free for toddlers (0-5).

And don’t stress over cloudy forecasts — if it rains during your visit, you can use your tickets for another day.

The Davis Family Farm Toronto Sunflower Fields & Festival runs until August 10. The farm is located at 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East. Click here for more details.