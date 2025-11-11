Ontario’s biggest Scandinavian Christmas market is located less than hour outside Toronto

There are a lot of ways to celebrate the holiday season around Ontario as Christmas markets begin popping up all over the place. But you might consider visiting a themed one at Niemi Family Farm, the biggest Scandinavian-style holiday haven in the province just an hour drive from Toronto.

The farm is located in Mount Albert, and begins to welcome holiday goers for the season on Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 14 to Dec. 20. Go on down and get ready for twinkly lights, Christmas trees and Scandinavian holiday magic.

Niemi’s Christmas Market offers an indoor/outdoor market for free, where you can experience over 50 vendors per day that offer hot food, treats, baked goods, handmade items and so much more. You’re sure to find Finnish pulla waffles and holiday-themed food and drinks like apple cider, peppermint hot chocolate and caramel buns. The farm also features a Scandinavian store, filled with tastes of Finland.

Tickets are available for Gnome Ville too, the second part of the market that offers attractions straight out of a Hallmark film. Enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, a ride on the farm’s Christmas Train, an exploration of the Secret Magical Forest, or roasting a s’more or two at bonfires scattered throughout the farm area.

If you want to take a super special treat home, a ticket to Gnome Ville will also grant you the opportunity to decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. You can even take a cookie home with you, too.

Between activities, say hi to farm animals on site in Gnome Ville if you want to feel the Christmas spirit with some furry friends. There’s also a story time at the top of each hour, which features Scandinavian Christmas stories for everyone to listen to.

And in true nature to its namesake, Gnome Ville really does feature gnomes — including a secret gnome village, a gnome shop and gnome ornaments.

Niemi’s Christmas Market is also the place to stop by and get your family’s Christmas tree for the holidays. The market has a huge selection of pre-cut trees to choose from, so come to find your new tree this year or just for the cozy, farmhouse Christmas vibes.

Tickets to the Gnome Village are $29.99 per adult, plus free admission to the market.

Niemi’s Christmas Market is open Fridays and Saturdays between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

