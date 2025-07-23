You can charter your own boat cruise through breathtaking cottage country this summer

Summers in Canada are best spent on the water. Even with prices dropping, cottages are still out of reach, so most Torontonians have learned to settle for the crowds and make do with a beach day somewhere local. But there’s another option: in Ontario, there’s a way to charter your own boat for a cruise along two popular summer destinations, giving you a luxury staycation on the water.

Operating for more than 55 years, Le Boat is a premium houseboat rental company that offers a fleet of large cruisers available for rent, allowing couples, families, and groups of friends to stay on board and explore their chosen region as they eat, sleep, and live on board their own private boat. The company offers more than 50 boat types that can accommodate anywhere from two to 10 passengers.

From family reunions to bachelorette parties, it’s the perfect way to spend your summer on the water, at your own pace. The best part? With boats cruising at a maximum speed of just 10-15 kilometres an hour, you don’t need a boating license, or prior boat experience to be the captain of your own adventure.

Le Boat currently offers cruise itineraries down two of Ontario’s most popular waterways: the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, and the Trent-Severn Waterway and Kawartha Lakes region. Those who opt for the Trent-Severn adventure will begin at Le Boat’s Peterborough base, while those wishing to see more of Canada’s capital will start at the Smiths Falls base. Upon arrival, all travellers will meet with one of Le Boat’s team members, who will debrief guests on the features of the boat, and accompany you on your first practice drive.

As a premium houseboat rental company, Le Boat offers its guests a fully-furnished style of accommodation on board, meaning you don’t have to splurge extra on fancy hotels for the duration of your trip. Private bedrooms with comfortable beds and linens, three-piece bathrooms with hot water and fully-stocked kitchens with gas ovens and stovetop burners are all included. All of the cabins are also equipped with heating and air conditioning, life jackets and plenty of plug-in power sockets.

On board, you’ll also find plenty of maps with key attractions highlighted along the route. Your boat also comes with a full tank of fuel; just like a rental car, simply refill the tank when you’re ready to return it.

With no set itinerary, you can float leisurely down the waterways at your own pace, and make stops any time you want, whether it’s to check out a cute small town, or to try your hand at fishing.

Currently, Le Boat offers a mix of short and long stays, ranging from three to seven nights, though the longer stays can always be extended.

Want more?

Click here for more water activities and boat rentals in the city.

Click here for information on a floating tiki bar experience on the water.

Click here for Toronto’s top sharing platforms, including one to rent out a boat.