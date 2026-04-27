Move over, cherry blossoms: Where to see magnolia trees in bloom in Ontario

For most people, spring is all about cherry blossoms, but magnolias deserve their own day trip moment (and arguably, they make for an even more beautiful, less crowded spring outing)! According to the Weather Network, it’s not uncommon to mix up the two flowers, but there are a few noticeable differences: magnolias are large and cup-shaped, and come in shades of white, pink, purple and even yellow, while cherry blossoms are smaller, thin-petaled flowers that are often found in clustered bundles, in shades of white, light pink and dark pink.

Ontario’s best magnolia displays tend to hit from mid-April into early May, depending on the weather, which is also when High Park’s famous sakura steal the show! Magnolias bloom there too, but we left the park off this list because cherry blossoms are still the main event. So, if you’re in the mood for peak pink beyond a cherry blossom outing, here are some of the best spots in Ontario to catch magnolia trees at their prettiest.

Royal Botanical Gardens: Arboretum and Rock Garden, Hamilton

Royal Botanical Gardens is home to the largest and oldest collection of both star and saucer magnolia trees, making it one of the province’s most reliable spring flower pilgrimages. Peak bloom usually lands in late April and early May and, as of publication, the star magnolias are already at peak bloom, while most saucer magnolias are still on the way. At the Arboretum, you’ll find a range of colours, everything from white and cream to pale and deep pink, purple, rose and (less commonly) soft yellow, while a select number of magnolia trees can also be found throughout the Rock Garden. This year, look out for cultivars of Magnolia salicifolia: they have an unusual licorice-like fragrance! 16 Old Guelph Rd., Hamilton

Toronto Botanical Garden and Edwards Gardens, Toronto

You don’t have to leave the city to spot beautiful magnolias: they’re in bloom this April at the Toronto Botanical Garden, alongside hellebores, iris, crocus, daffodils and tulips. Edwards Gardens sits adjacent to the Toronto Botanical Garden, and previous years have seen gorgeous magnolias there as well! 777 Lawrence Ave. E.

Kariya Park, Mississauga

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Kariya Park is a charming Japanese garden nestled in downtown Mississauga, with one of Canada’s most stunning displays of cherry blossoms — but soft pink magnolias also bloom here each spring. It makes for the perfect zen-like escape in the middle of the city. Beyond the pretty flowers, you can enjoy the view of the pond with its resident birds, fish and turtles, the statues nestled throughout the park and the pedestrian bridge across the pond (according to Visit Mississauga, it’s the perfect spot for selfies). For unobstructed views of the flowers, the best time to visit is early in the day (the park is open daily from dawn until 11 p.m.). If you’re after the best photos, head over at sunrise or golden hour, or just opt for a late-night stroll to avoid the crowds. 3620 Kariya Dr., Mississauga

Magnolia Allée, Niagara Falls

This might be the most cinematic magnolia spot on the list! Magnolia Allée is located just outside the Floral Showhouse along the Niagara River Parkway, and features more than 50 saucer magnolias, with tulip-shaped blossoms in pink and white arching over the pathway. They don’t last long (about two weeks in late April to early May), but while in bloom, the Allée transforms into one of the most beautiful sites in Queen Victoria Park. While in the region, also look out for several large magnolia specimens on the grounds of the 90-acre Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens. 7145 Niagara River Pkwy., Niagara Falls

Dominion Arboretum at the Central Experimental Farm, Ottawa

For eastern Ontario, this is the sleeper pick. The Dominion Arboretum is about a 4.5-hour drive from Toronto (or a quick train ride) and, according to Friends of the Central Experimental Farm, magnolia flowers are among the first to burst into bloom in the spring. They’re also part of the Farm’s heritage, with the first magnolia tree having been planted in 1897! The Arboretum boasts a magnolia-rich northeast corner where a warmer microclimate helps the flowers bloom, so you’ll spot historic groupings like mature kobus, star and saucer magnolias, as well as later-blooming hybrids near Dow’s Lake. Spring displays from many species of magnolia can also be seen at other parts around the Farm. Arboretum, Ottawa