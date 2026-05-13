Long weekend weather a mixed bag so plan for patios and parks but not every day

Victoria Day weekend runs from May 16 to 18 this year, and of course, there will be tons of fireworks displays across Toronto, but if you’re looking to get out of the city for a few days, the long weekend forecast will give you a decent excuse.

In Toronto, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 22 C on both Saturday and Sunday, although Saturday also has a 30 per cent chance of showers. So, it should definitely be mild enough for patios and park walks (just pack a light jacket for the evenings).

Expect similar temperatures across cottage country. Muskoka looks especially promising, with Environment Canada calling for a mix of sun and cloud in Huntsville on Saturday, alongside a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C. Sunday is expected to reach 20 C, so, perfect if you’re hoping to make the most of patios and waterfront walks.

And there are tons of things to do across the region, too!

If you’re in more of a festival mood, Huntsville is hosting the Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival this Saturday at River Mill Park. Expect food, live music and more than 50 beers from breweries across Ontario. And as usual, it’ll be a packed weekend at The KEE to Bala: check out Dwayne Gretzky on May 15 and 16, and Sunday Funday on May 17.

For a nature-oriented weekend, visit Hardy Lake Provincial Park in the southwestern part of Muskoka. It’s a non-operating park, so no amenities or fees, but perfect if you’re looking to avoid resort crowds and busy campgrounds (it’s also easy to pair with a bakery stop in town or a sunset detour to Torrance Barrens for some awe-inspiring celestial views). If driving from Toronto, there are some nice swimming spots you can enjoy along the way, and the park offers year-round trails that are popular for hiking and birdwatching.

Speaking of birds, it’s the last weekend for Birding in Muskoka: Nature Takes Flight. The program runs until May 18, with guided outdoor birding experiences across the region.

For a more historical trip, hop aboard the RMS Segwun ship: it’s North America’s oldest operating steamship and the last remaining steamship of the fleet that helped establish Muskoka as a destination for nature-seeking travellers (it’s a two-hour cruise, with onboard dining experiences like plated lunch, high tea and dinner).

In the evening, enjoy both cheap eats and fine dining at some of Muskoka’s most delicious restaurants, like ravioli stuffed with lobster at Crossroads or the best fish & chips in town at Mrs. H’s. Or, cozy up with a date at the Muskoka Drive-In cinema in Gravenhurst and watch a classic flick from the comfort of your car. This drive-in is the only theatre in Canada with a cement screen that sits on top of a giant rock, forming part of one of the screens!

If a car is out of the question this weekend, Ontario Northland operates bus service between downtown Toronto, Barrie and North Bay, with Muskoka stops including Gravenhurst, Bracebridge and Huntsville. This is the best car-free option while we await the long-promised Northlander train.

If you’ve already done the Muskoka beat, there are other fun ways to celebrate Victoria Day across cottage country and beyond. Haliburton is just a 2.5-hour drive north of Toronto and is filled with charming trails that take you through vast forests, peaceful lakes and even a wildlife reserve. Make sure to stop off at Haliburton Highlands Brewery for handcrafted, premium ales made with local ingredients. Prince Edward County has tons of history, with five local museums highlighting more than 225 years of Indigenous artifacts and exhibits, while Kawartha Lakes has more than 600 km of trails, including the Ganaraska Trail, the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail and the Victoria Rail Trail Corridor.

And if it’s beaches you’re seeking, Georgian Bay has some of Ontario’s prettiest stretches of white sand and crystal-clear water, including this tiny beach that was named one of the most iconic in the world.