Elora’s new and stunning bespoke hotel makes for magical and indulgent moments

After a harried drive out of the city, and a race against the clock, it took approximately two minutes at the Kat Florence Hotel’s Diamond House — complimentary champagne in hand, sitting on a sunny deck overlooking our private sculpture-filled and gorgeous garden — to leave the grrr-mode of Toronto in the rear view mirror and embrace the moment. And what an indulgent and relaxing moment it is.

For those looking for a pampering and peaceful getaway, this could be the spot for which you’ve long imagined and waited.

Elora, Ontario has always been one of the province’s most picturesque and charming towns. But it hasn’t always had the diversity of lodging options that elevate it from a great place to spend a couple of hours, to a serious weekend getaway destination. Well, there is a new place in town, and the Kat Florence Hotel is the perfect bespoke accommodation Elora needs.

Housed in a meticulously restored 1848 heritage building, this luxury boutique property manages to balance the village’s historic charm with all the indulgences one would ever need for a perfect weekend away from the city.

The hotel is the vision of Kat Florence—an internationally renowned jeweler and Elora native—who has brought her philosophy of “thoughtful luxury” home.

Guests are greeted with Champagne on arrival, enjoy private butler service, a complimentary massage, and even the option to tour the countryside in the hotel’s Rolls Royce. Dinner is part of the stay, too, rounding out an experience that feels equal parts indulgent and intimate.

Massages and dinner are held at nearby Elora Mill Hotel & Spa. A facility that offers a complementary level of luxury and indulgence.

Plan for a good two or three hours at the spa, enjoy a lovely massage, followed by a lounge in a glassed-in charmer of a room overlooking the Grand River surrounded by forests. Then, end the day with a snack or a dip in the rooftop pool and hot tub. Then it’s back to the Diamond House in the Rolls Royce, always at your beck and call.

Diamond House occupies the former Elora Bread Company building (1858), is a private retreat tucked into a quiet corner of historic Elora.

There are two entrances to the house, one on busy Metcalfe Street in the heart of artsy Elora and one through the gorgeous gardens, passing by the Rolls, and onto a side street.

The Diamond House features three en-suite bedrooms, a stunning chef-worthy kitchen, outdoor and indoor fireplaces, and a hot tub under the stars. Design touches include AJ Casson artwork, terrazzo heated floors, and luxury amenities like Au Lit linens, Dyson appliances, and boutique toiletries.

Beyond the obvious, it is the thoughtful touches that elevate the Diamond House and give it the feel of a home as much as a getaway. The art books, the many candles, the deep and delicious tub that calls out for a good soak.

There are nooks and crannies everywhere. A lounge chair set off in a corner under a bank of skylights perfect for a good read or sun-filled nap. A small private balcony overlooking a the rear of a garden shop. A private outdoor dining space under the sprawling cover of ancient wisteria branches.

This space would be wonderful for wedding parties getting ready for the big day, families looking for a special getaway and couples who want to leave it all behind and unplug.

The Diamond House works because I never want to leave. I still don’t. Elora called, the nice restaurants, the spa, the galleries and shops, but the pull of this space is strong. It is the antidote to the urban maelstrom we all need. A place of meditation, contemplation and utter relaxation well worth a visit.