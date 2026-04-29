Inside Ste. Anne’s Spa: Why this historic Ontario wellness retreat still reigns supreme

Ste. Anne’s Spa Resort is an OG on the health and wellness scene in Ontario, and we wanted to find out why. Here’s what happened.

Located just 90 minutes northwest of Toronto in the Haldimand Hills, the Ste. Anne’s spa site dates back to 1858 and the Massey family. Yes, those Masseys. A direct line between the spa and the city of Toronto.

Turning off the dreaded Hwy. 401 and making our way north, the big city melts away. It’s shoulder season, the weather is, ahem, tempestuous, but the spa shines in the distance like an essential-oil laden oasis.

Ste. Anne’s Spa retains the character of a 19th-century stone estate, with warm rose-toned fieldstone walls, gabled roofs, and symmetrical Georgian details that evoke a refined country manor. Expanded over time with Cotswold-inspired touches, it now feels like a small storybook castle—blending historic elegance with cozy, old-world charm.

Checking in is easy and professional without a care, which would end up being the theme of the visit. There is nothing much to decide here, everything is built-in and programmed as an inclusive experience, including every snack and meal. The hardest decision I made during the stay was just how wrinkly my skin should get before I decide to finally leave the pool.

We stay in one of many cottages on the property, a short walk from the main buildings and spa, although there is also a shuttle service at the ready should it be required. It features a massive and decadent king-sized bed, an electric fireplace, a stunning view and absolutely no television. Bless. Talk about a mood setter.

Ste. Anne’s plans everything out including all meals, spa visits, treatments such as massages, which are in abundance and wonderful, but there is so much more including free or paid classes, a fitness centre, hiking trails on the grounds and an array of nooks and crannies in which to chill and meditate the day away.

First, the spa.

This is the well-lubricated hub of operations. Visitors pick up their robes and are shuffled down to the locker rooms to change and begin an immersive relaxation experience that is hard to match.

There are a series of wonderfully warm and relaxing pools into which we plunk our overly stressed city bods—some warm, some hot, some with waterfalls, some with features that allow for a full recline.

Is this the sprawling Nordic spa of your dreams? Maybe not. But it’s sizeable and uncrowded and decidedly relaxing.

In addition, there is a cold plunge and a dry sauna for those who love a good circuit.

There is more to uncover here, including sitting areas around open fires and warming rooms and a variety of other spaces.

From here, a massage.

Wellness is front and centre at Ste. Anne’s. There are numerous waiting rooms that offer a wonderfully chill and satisfying vibe as we await practitioners who come to escort clients to treatment areas.

Offerings range from a number of skin-focussed wraps and scrubs to esthetic and body treatments including a myriad of massage options from relaxation-style to stone to full RMT.

Generally, massage treatments allow for clients to select certain scents, a nice touch and yes love the lemongrass, and practitioners are thoughtful and attentive.

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Depending on how the day is structured there is an afternoon tea service that can, and should, break up spa going and treatment.

As part of this rare immersive experience, the afternoon tea rolls around at just the right time. Tea selections are made in addition to choosing a number of savoury and sweet nibbles for our midday tower. Think selections such as house salmon gravlox, blueberry & brie, and, of course, cucumber. Lots of cucumber.

This is the first experience in quite a stunning culinary journey. This is a spa resort that puts food front and centre.

Everything is thoughtfully prepared. Beef comes from Ste. Anne’s own cattle. There is a seasonal focus but such a wide range of selections than even the pickiest of palates would be pleased. And, attentive servers do a great job of guiding.

Word to the wise, after tea, and before a class or another dip, is a great time to sneak off to one of many domes sparkling in the afternoon sun around the property. Our fave came outfitted with very comfortable lounge chairs, and an electric wood stove, although give it was sunny out, it wasn’t needed. In fact, the dome was basically another sauna, even though there was still snow scattered about. And each dome is different. One has bean bag chairs, for example.

In the summer months, the grounds come alive.

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After that, it’s time to meditate (or sleep as some call it).

Ste. Anne’s offers classes from yoga to TRX training, although most are comfortably nestled into the yoga and meditation world.

We sampled a sound bath meditation class, which was something we hadn’t explored. It was mostly meditation though guided by a series of sounds, instruments, voice to facilitate deep rest. The practitioner is highly skilled and if you get the chance to check out one of these classes, it is highly recommended.

Now, the only thing left to do was to, well, eat more.

After a short break at the cottage we headed in for dinner. And, it is about this time that I offer probably the single greatest slice of Ste. Anne’s insight I can offer. The restaurant is BYOB.

That being said, there are plenty of drink options and speciality cocktails of the non-alcoholic variety. But, a nice bottle of wine would probably hit all the right notes with such a wonderful menu.

Another tidbit, most experiences here are all-inclusive, and that means if you want two appetizers because they just look so delicious, well, you get two appetizers.

Dining highlights include Ste. Anne’s Beef Wellington, featuring aforementioned local herd. And an impeccably prepared and glistening halibut.

How could one not drift off to sleep after such a wonderful day.

And, the culinary adventures start again in the morning with breakfast and then lunch, interrupted by more hot tubbing and exercising and wellness-ing.

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One could spend 24 hours at Ste. Anne’s and feel as though it was a much longer getaway. In the end, that’s really the magic of Ste. Anne’s—it quietly resets your sense of time. What feels like a single day stretches into something deeper, softer, more restorative. You arrive carrying the weight of schedules, screens, and city noise, and leave wondering why you ever thought constant motion was necessary.

Whatever it is, Ste. Anne’s doesn’t just offer an escape—it reminds you how good it feels to truly slow down, and how badly you probably needed it.