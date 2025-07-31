The best places to see fireworks in Ontario this August long weekend

This year’s August Civic Holiday falls on Monday, Aug. 4, and what better way to celebrate than by watching an amazing fireworks display? Here are some of the best spots to catch fireworks near Toronto this long weekend.

Canada’s Wonderland

Spend your day on roller coasters and then cap your evening with a custom-designed fireworks display, boasting over 6,000 colourful explosions and reaching heights of over 800 feet! There’ll be multiple viewing points throughout the park, with 11 separate firing positions and hundreds of firing cues, creating the most perfect night display above Wonder Mountain. If you’re feeling fancy, check out the VIP Firework Experience, where you’ll enjoy unlimited hors d’oeuvres and desserts on the Lazy Bear Lodge patio, plus two drinks for adults and the best seats in the house to watch the show! The presentation will happen on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. and lasts about 15 minutes. About a one-hour drive from downtown Toronto. 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan.

Niagara Falls

Head to Queen Victoria Park (6345 Niagara River Pkwy.) to enjoy Canada’s longest-running fireworks series, set against the backdrop of the iconic Horseshoe Falls! For a more exclusive fireworks viewing from the base of the falls, visit the historic Niagara Parks Power Station (7005 Niagara River Pkwy.) at night. Travel through the Power Station, descend 180 feet in a glass-panelled elevator and traverse through the tunnel that will lead you to an exclusive viewing spot right at the river’s edge. Other good spots to view the show are the Skylon Tower (5200 Robinson St.), the Niagara SkyWheel (4960 Clifton Hill) and the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel (5875 Falls Ave.). The nightly fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. and lasts for 5 minutes. About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto.

Muskoka Wharf

Spend your long weekend in cottage country and witness the most spectacular fireworks display blazing in the evening sky! The fireworks display at the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst begins at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 2, and the space is easily accessible by car, bike, boat or on foot. About a two-hour drive from Toronto. 916 Bay St, Gravenhurst.

Haweater Weekend – Little Current, Manitoulin Island

Celebrate the 56th edition of Haweater Weekend in Little Current, Ont.! This charming community on Manitoulin Island holds the festival each August long weekend to showcase Manitoulin’s unique culture, so expect tons of games, beach volleyball, BBQ, vendors and midway rides. End your weekend with an amazing fireworks display on Sunday, Aug. 3, after dark, at the Little Current Waterfront. It’s about five hours from Toronto, so a bit of a drive, but worth a weekend trip with the fam.

Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival – Port Colborne

This four-day celebration of history and heritage takes place in Port Colborne, along the Welland Canal! Expect activities for the whole family, including live music acts, cruises, a kids zone, a carnival midway and lighthouse tours. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at 10 p.m, gather the family and make your way to West Street along the Welland Canal to witness the most stunning fireworks display! About a two-hour drive from Toronto.

Gordon Bay Marine, MacTier – Muskoka region

On Sat, Aug. 2, from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., head to the Gordon Bay Marine to celebrate their third annual civic holiday event! Enjoy a dockside BBQ, browse local vendors, hop on a demo ride and end the day with a dazzling fireworks display. About a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. 55A Hatherley Road, MacTier