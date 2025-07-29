12 festivals near Toronto you won’t want to miss this Civic Holiday weekend

The August long weekend runs from Aug 2–4 this year, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate across Ontario! From rib fests and night markets to beach parties along the northern shore of Lake Erie, here’s a roundup of some of the best festivals to check out this Civic Holiday weekend.

Gorge on London’s most succulent ribs from some of the city’s top pitmasters, including Jack the Ribber, Texas Jack’s and Gonzalez BBQ! If pork isn’t your thing, you’ll find tons of other options like beef ribs, chicken, fixins, fries, gyros, veggie burgers and more! Victoria Park, 580 Clarence St., London

This is the biggest drag race event of the year and one of the largest in the country (so the perfect weekend festival for drag racing enthusiasts). As it’s the 25th anniversary of the event, expect tons of acts like Top Fuel and a Fuel Dragsters, Nostalgia Nitro Funnies, Pro Modifieds, Alcohol Funnies, Top Sportsman & Top Dragster programs, and Jets and the HELLFIRE Jet Truck! Shirley Muldowney returns as Grand Marshal (just like 25 years ago). Weekend camping is also available on site. Click here to pre-register online. Grand Bend Motorplex, 70292 Grand Bend Line, Grand Bend

This long weekend will give you the perfect excuse to savour the most delicious East Asian foods from dozens of vendors like squid skewers, yaki, tofu and more, all while interacting with showstopping lion dancers well into the night! Free admission. 200 Harbour Front Dr, Bayfront Park, Hamilton

Indulge in perfectly cooked ribs from the best BBQ ribbers in the Waterloo region! There will also be live music with all that finger-licking good food, including tribute bands to AC/DC, The Tragically Hip and The Rolling Stones. RIM Park, 2001 University Ave E, Waterloo

Head to Port Colborne for a four-day celebration of history and heritage along the Welland Canal! This is the 47th anniversary of the festival, and visitors can expect a midway filled with carnival games and rides along King Street, the Annual Classic Car Show at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre and even a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday evening. This year’s musical acts include The Trews, Sloan and Honeymoon Suite. West Street, Port Colborne

Enjoy a long weekend filled with mouthwatering ribs, beer, cider and coolers! Watch as the best ribbers in North America compete for event trophies like “best ribs”, “best sauce” and “best chicken”! Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Rd, Scarborough

This long weekend, Port Stanley will transform into a vibrant festival hub featuring live performances by Captain Thom Bedlam’s Magic Show and Captain Finn and the Salty Sea Dogs. There will be tons of activities for kids, like the Pirate Carnival Ride at West Harbour, and even a shmooze fest with Calipso Mermaids at Little Beach! Get a head start on Christmas shopping while browsing the Calipso marketplace and enjoy a ton of eats from food trucks stationed across the harbour. Main Street, East Berm, Port Stanley

What better way to kick off the long weekend than with a roguish and swarthy band of pirates? Gather the family and visit the pirate village of Dry Bluffs! There’s food and ale, tons of entertainment and merchants and traders from across the Isles selling treasures, everything from silks to swords to gems and jewels. For adults, head to the Captain’s Keg party on Saturday evening, from 7 p.m. until closing. Admission: Children five and under- free; children (6-16)- $12; adults (17-64)- $20; seniors (65+)- $12, family pack (two adults and up to six children)- $60. The Captain’s Keg party is a 19+ event with $15.00 cover. Marden Park, 7368 Wellington County Road 30, Guelph

Step into a golden sea of sunflowers at Brantwood Farms’ annual Sunflower Festival, filled with all-day festivities and a vibrant array of flowers! Bring the entire family and take a charming wagon ride to the sunflower field. From there, you can cut-your-own sunflowers (take home three) and stroll through a peaceful, tree-lined path of shaded forest trail for perfect relaxation. There will also be tons of delicious refreshments available for purchase to keep you energized. Admission: $13 + tax per person; children under two enter free. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome to come along! 251 Powerline Rd., Brantford

Celebrate the long weekend at Bayham Beachfest, a giant beach festival on the northern shore of Lake Erie! There’ll be tons of activities for everyone, everything from a Fireman’s Breakfast and an ice cream eating contest to a bouncy castle and balloon animals for kids. Stroll along Erieus Street to shop from local vendors and enjoy live music throughout the day. The festivities wrap up with a gorgeous fireworks display at dusk. 1 Robinson Street, Port Burwell

Delight yourself in the vibrant sights, sounds and flavours of Ghana in the midst of Toronto. Dine on traditional stews and swallows, jollof rice, fufu, banku, red red and more! The festival will also feature Ghanaian language lessons, games and Black artists from across the globe. Earl Bales Park, 4169 Bathurst St., North York

Celebrate the long weekend at Oakville’s premier art event, with artists and artisans from across the country! This show boasts only original work, where artists are chosen for their originality and command of their chosen medium. You’ll find everything from traditional oil and acrylic works to watercolour paintings, glass renderings, ceramics, photography, mixed media, sculptures and fine jewelry. There’ll be more than 175 booths to browse through! Admission: $10 for one, $15 for two. Children under 12 are free. Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, Bronte Roa and Ontario Street, Oakville