50 best things to do in Toronto this summer

Looking for something to do this season? Whether you’re a local, a visitor, or maybe a local expecting visitors, check out this list of the 50 best things happening in Toronto this summer.

From festivals and street parties to arts and culture events, races and more, there’s plenty of stuff to do right here in Toronto— all summer long.

June 28–29, 2025

Head to Sugar Beach this September for one of Toronto’s most exciting waterfront celebrations. Take part in fun-filled family activities, dig into great food and enjoy fabulous lakeside entertainment.

Sept. 4–14, 2025

One of the world’s most celebrated film festivals returns to Hollywood North this September, promising movie buffs and film critics the opportunity to rub shoulders with stars and catch numerous award-winning flicks.

Aug. 22–24, 2025

North York’s Mel Lastman Square will become an exciting hub of Korean culture this August. Check out K-pop performances, traditional dances, workshops, popular Korean products and spectacular food.

Aug. 1–3, 2025

The most anticipated outdoor electronic festival in Toronto is just around the corner. Featuring electrifying performances from top musical talent, revellers can book one, two or three-day passes.

Aug. 8–10, 2025

The 15th annual Pan-Asian night market will be in full swing at the Stanley Barracks at Hotel X. Evenings of live entertainment, a lantern experience hosted by Illuminasian, and food inspired by the bustling street markets of Asia will make for an exciting event.

June 20–29, 2025

Offering free and ticketed shows at venues across the downtown core, this annual celebration of jazz will have music lovers tapping their feet to the best of classic and modern tunes for ten exciting days.

July 31 – Aug. 4, 2025

This party-filled weekend, formerly known as Caribana, is a bonafide summer tradition in Toronto. Not to miss is the hugely popular Grand Parade, featuring incredible costumes, music and dance from across the islands.

July 5–6, 2025

Dozens of performers will fill the streets of midtown with live dance and music in celebration of Latin culture. Enjoy countless food vendors, dance your heart out and learn as you go.

June 28 – July 1, 2025

Enjoy a weekend of fireworks, live music and barbecue favourites. Featuring dozens of food trucks, the best ribs in the city and a midway, this family-friendly event in Toronto is the perfect way to kick off the summer.

July 11–13, 2025

Aerialists, dancers and circus artists will transform the Toronto Botanical Gardens into a magical space filled with immersive indoor and outdoor performances that will leave guests in awe.

Aug. 21–24, 2025

Meet celebrities, find collectibles, explore vendors and spot some fantastic costumes at the best comic book, anime, sci-fi and fantasy event in Toronto.

Aug. 15 – Sept. 1, 2025

Head to the midway, try some quirky food — and carnival favourites, too — and enjoy Toronto’s unofficial end-of-summer celebration (a tradition since 1879). Watch the Super Dogs, visit the horse palace and try your luck at the casino.

June 7-29, 2025

Join one of the biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the world in a month-long party featuring live performances, music, food, art and exciting events. Not to miss is the annual Pride Parade and festivities happening on June 30.

Wednesdays June 18 – Aug. 27, 2025

Enjoy live musical performances every Wednesday evening on the historic grounds of Casa Loma. Dine and drink in the gardens and delight in the many sights and sounds of the evening.

July 13 – Aug, 31, 2025

For more than 40 years, Dream in High Park has delighted theatre enthusiasts with live outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s most loved plays. Bring a picnic and a blanket, and enjoy an evening of incredible on-stage talent.

Aug. 1–3, 2025

Taste of the Danforth might be cancelled but there’s still plenty of reason to visit the Danny. Featuring 17 hilarious shows over five days, pop into one of several east-end comedy clubs for a night of stand-up comedy, improv and plenty of laughter.

July 18-20, 2025

Every summer since 1986, Toronto’s streets have transformed into an Indycar racetrack and festival for all things motorsport. Come for the races and stay for the exciting atmosphere.

Year-round

Explore the storied nooks and crannies of the historic Distillery District and savour the many fabulous cafes and restaurants on this morning tour that will satisfy your senses and fill your stomach, too.

July 2 -13, 2025

Celebrating Toronto’s theatre arts scene, the Fringe Fest brings live music, dance, comedy and stage performances to venues across the city — and into the street with the Fringe patio, where free events and plenty of socializing can be expected.

Sept. 12-14, 2025

Bloor West Village will be hosting the largest Ukrainian street festival in North America, featuring traditional dancing, costumes, culinary treats, music and carnival fun. This fabulous festival, which has been running strong for 28 years, is also a great way to learn about Ukrainian culture.

July 19-20, 2025

Experience Canada’s biggest two-day celebration of South Asian culture at the India Bazaar. Shop the market, enjoy cultural workshops and performances, and taste the incredible foods of the region.

July 11-13, 2025

Discover one-of-a-kind art from some of Toronto’s best talent. Shop paintings, prints, photography, crafts, and more. Enjoy live music and performances, explore art installations, and tour a realm of local creativity that’s sure to inspire.

July 4-27, 2025

Throughout July, the Beaches welcomes visitors to drop by and enjoy world-class jazz performances, free concerts and a street celebration filled with great food, plenty of energy and some groovy tunes.

Aug. 8, 2025

This free, public outdoor fair has been running for over 80 years in Grange Park. Expect community tables, performances by local artists and plenty of free games, activities and food — including snow cones and cotton candy!

Aug. 16, 2025

Head to Woodbine Racetrack to experience Canada’s oldest horse races. Formerly named the Queen’s Plate, this signature race features exhilarating betting opportunities, fast horses, fine dining, fancy dress and some seriously big hats.

July 19-20, 2025

Bloordale BIA celebrates the community with a street fest that’s always a blast. Join a scavenger hunt, explore local art and shopping, fill up on great food, and enjoy live performances and a beer garden.

July 12–13, 2025

Harbourfront Centre celebrates the many tastes, sights and sounds of over 27 islands in the Caribbean in this weekend fete. Sample incredible foods, watch live performances and enjoy the great music and art of the islands.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2025

Street performers from around the world will show off their unique talents at Woodbine Park in Toronto this summer. Acts include fire and circus performances, magic, music, stunt tricks and a special Ultimutts show.

Aug. 1-4, 2025

Tuck into a long weekend jam-packed with family fun, live entertainment and excellent food truck fare. From lobster rolls and kebabs to brisket, tacos and more, foodies will love trying a little bit of everything.

July 19–20, 2025

Celebrate the music, food, and traditions of Brazil at Earlscourt Park. Featuring live performances and dozens of vendors, this vibrant festival promises tons of fun and an opportunity to learn about Brazilian culture.

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, 2025

Expect Korean BBQ, churrasco, live bands and enough whisky to forget you entered the hot wing contest — which, yes, you absolutely should.

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, 2025

Head to the CNE for its closing weekend to watch the air show of the season. Marvel at incredible aeronautical feats performed by the Blue Angels, the Royal Air Forces Red Arrows, the Snow Birds and many more.

Thursdays in July and August, 2025

Enjoy free family-friendly movie nights at the Brick Works this summer. Bring the kids, a blanket, some snacks and cozy up under the covered open-air pavilion. Food vendors will also be onsite.

July 4–6, 2025

For three days, Harbourfront Centre will host a celebration of Philippine culture. Featuring music, art and entertainment from the Filipino community, visitors will also want to try the delicious street food options, including Filipino empanadas, barbecue and more.

June 12 – Aug. 25, 2025

Catch free movies all summer long at one of four Toronto park locations: Christie Pitts, Corktown Commons, Bell Manor Park and Fort York. Bring some snacks, a picnic blanket or a folding chair, and enjoy the show (which starts at sundown).

July 26, 2025

Ossington Avenue will transform into a pedestrian-friendly street party all day long. Visitors can expect a wellness-focused morning, bustling patios, local shopping, live entertainment and even a wrestling ring.

July 25-26, 2025

With live entertainment, including an appearance from Cypress Hill and more, the Toronto Beer Festival promises an excellent craft beer selection and plenty of delectable food truck options.

July 19, 2025

Featuring beats by Lee Burridge and others, the internationally loved electronic music party, All Day I Dream, will be heading to Fort York this July. Let your spirit free to the sound of house, EDM and techno, and embrace the magic of this incredible one-day festival.

June 30 – July 1, 2025

Experience Canada’s rich cultural tapestry with two days of world-class performances, hands-on activities for all ages, and delicious food. Spanning the entire space, from the Aga Khan Museum to the Aga Khan Park, enjoy workshops, food trucks, outdoor games and more.

Jul 12, 2025

Drop by the Canadian Film Centre and enjoy the ultimate day out of rosé, fashion, and all things pink! This premium picnic offers wine, spirits and the beats of international DJs under the sun.

Aug. 3–10, 2025

Join a 30-year tradition and head to Riverdale’s Withrow Park for enchanting evenings filled with choreographed dances, outdoor performances and dance workshops for those who love to move.

July 12-13, 2025

Watch colourful floats commemorating Indian culture travel down Yonge Street before making your way to Centre Island to continue the celebration. Enjoy a free vegetarian meal, live folk dances, traditional music, an Indian market and free yoga classes, among other festivities.

July 26 – Aug. 7, 2025

One of Toronto’s most anticipated tennis events of the season is mere weeks away. Watch pro tennis stars from around the world compete on the court, enjoy excellent dining, live entertainment and plenty of opportunities to shop and try all things tennis.

July 4–20, 2025

The food event of the season is kicking off on July 4 for its 22nd year running. Offering three-course tasting menus at over 200 restaurants across the city, Summerlicious makes exploring Toronto’s world-renowned food scene a pleasure.

Aug. 15–17, 2025

This free new outdoor festival will feature Susan Aglukark, Sebastian Gaskin, Shawnee Kish, Adrian Harjo, Wolf Castle, and more. From music and dance to puppetry and a visuals arts showcase, expect all kinds of artistic displays — as well as an artisan market.

July 1, 2025

The beaches are the place to be on Canada Day. Bring a cooler, portable BBQ and your best beachwear and enjoy a day filled with lakeside festivities. At night, marvel at the massive fireworks display put on by the City of Toronto.

July 18–20, 2025

Head to Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the many diverse cultures of the Americas. Enjoy food, dancing, live entertainment and art from over 35 countries spanning the Caribbean Islands, North, Central and South America.

Until Aug. 17, 2025

Learn about the power of colour at the ROM. Nature in Brilliant Colour will take you on a kaleidoscopic journey through the vibrant hues of our planet through over 200 specimens, projections, shifting soundscapes and more.

June 27 – July 20, 2025

Movie buffs and culture vultures take note: for nearly four weeks, Toronto’s Distillery District will transform into an incredible outdoor cinema screening films from across the globe. Aside from great flicks, visitors will also want to check out the exciting Festival Village.

June 25 – Aug. 10, 2025

Union Station’s Front Street Plaza will be celebrating the season all summer long. From live entertainment and street patio cocktails to mouth-watering food options, this open-air festival offers a lively, fun-filled spot in the heart of the city.