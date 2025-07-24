The best summer picnic experiences are all happening just two hours from Toronto

Patio season might be upon us, but there’s something nostalgic about a summer picnic. From vineyard spreads to friendly farm animal luncheons, here are six of the best picnic experiences that let you enjoy curated local flavours in charming small towns — all a short drive from Toronto.

Stratford Festival’s picnic theatre experience

Located two hours west of Toronto, Stratford is a small town with tons of charm, plus an unforgettable theatre experience. Running now through October, the Stratford Festival is an annual theatre festival that showcases everything from Shakespeare plays to musicals. Alongside a handful of on-site bars, the festival also offers visitors a takeaway picnic experience.that you can enjoy while watching a show.

Those interested in the picnic experience must pre-order their picnic basket at least 48 hours in advance, from the theatre’s box office, or online at the time of ticket purchase. Baskets must be picked up within two hours prior to performances at the Festival or Tom Patterson Theatres. The picnic menu includes a selection of light sandwiches, including vegan options, as well as the best-selling charcuterie picnic that serves two. All sandwiches come served with a side salad, cookie and a bottle of sparkling water.

Berrylicious Fruit Farm’s Picnics in the Patch

Two hours from Toronto, Berrylicious Fruit Farm offers a pick-your-own berry experience now through September. Currently, visitors can grab a basket and take their pick from a selection of juicy blueberries, raspberries and elderberries, as well as apple picking in the fall time.

More than a farm, Berrylicious also offers a tea experience, a farm stand selling homemade provisions, and its Picnics in the Patch experience, which offers several different kinds of bookable experiences. The Couples Picnic ($100) runs for two hours and includes a berry flatbread and mason jar salad (served with a fruit balsamic vinegar) and a blueberry and raspberry shortcake for dessert. The Family Picnic ($100) accommodates up to four guests and includes a selection of sandwiches, Berrylicious Fruit Farm’s signature jelly roll dessert bar and a refreshing beverage. All picnics include one gallon of farm fresh blueberries (picked by you or your group) and a blueberry tasting experience led by farm owners Wendy and Don. For a full list of picnic options, click here!

Ridge Road Estate Winery’s picnic by the pond

Set on an old family farm dating back to 1875, Ridge Road Estate Winery is a boutique winery that’s a welcome escape from the buzzing summer crowds of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Known for its cozy and casual tasting experiences and dog-friendly patio, the winery also offers summer picnic packages.

Picnics for two at this Stoney Creek spot cost $90, and $45 for each additional person up to six people. Each picnic experience includes a picnic basket packed with artisan cheese, salami, nuts, pickles, pita crackers, a fresh baguette, savoury jelly, fresh fruit and dessert. You can also choose to add a glass of wine or cider or a mocktail for an additional charge.

Picnic-goers can choose to reserve a spot under the old willow tree by the pond, or on the dock. Your set up includes an oversized picnic blanket and a tablecloth, as well as a selection of lawn games.

Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life’s alpaca picnic experience

First founded in 2019, Bright, Ont.’s Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life is a working family farm that first garnered attention for its handcrafted goat’s milk icecream. In 2021, the farm officially opened to the public, expanding its services to include goat yoga and, best of all, alpaca picnics.

Starting at $110 for two and running up to $640 for groups of 16, these picnics let you savour a selection of handcrafted Ontario cheeses, artisanal meats, snacks and a scoop of the famous goat‐milk ice cream, while snuggly alpacas graze around you. Don’t worry — you’re provided with a bit of feed for the alpacas, too, so they can enjoy lunch with you. Picnics run for approximately 90 minutes, and can be booked now through the end of October.

Purple Hill Lavender Farm’s luxury picnic series

Located in Creemore, about two hours north of Toronto, Purple Hill Lavender Farm is a small, family-run lavender farm spanning 50 acres. Along with selling lavender-infused bath and kitchen products, the farm also offers a series of events, including picnics.

Whether you’re looking for a cute date idea or the perfect al fresco dinner spot, Purple Hill Lavender Farm’s luxury picnic experience has everything you need for a memorable evening. Priced at $125 per person, the experience invites guests to take a seat at a long, wooden table in the midst of lavender fields and enjoy a locally-sourced charcuterie box featuring bite-size cheeses, meats and veggies. The set-up is complete with candles, comfy pillows and live music.

The picnics run from 6–8 p.m. and the next available picnic dates are Saturday, July 26, Wednesday, July 30, Saturday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 6. For groups of 10 or more, a discount will be applied.

Trius Winery’s Movie Night in the Vineyard

Happening every Thursday night in July and August, Movie Night in the Vineyard is Trius Winery’s elevated take on a classic drive-in movie experience. Tickets cost $29.99 and include a glass of Trius wine in a souvenir glass. The Niagara-on-the-Lake vineyard also offers concession-style snacks, like chips, chocolate and popcorn, so you can build your own little picnic spread. Doors open at 8 p.m., and guests have access to a designated seat, though you can still pack your own blanket for the full experience, if you’d like.

The next show times are as follows: Thursday, July 24, 50 First Dates; Thursday, July 31, Love Actually; and Thursday, Aug. 7, Legally Blonde.