The best farms to pick your own blueberries near Toronto

As summer rolls in and the sun shines brighter, it’s the perfect time to head out of the city and bask in the joy of blueberry picking. Lucky for us, the GTA is surrounded by picturesque farms that offer a delightful pick your own blueberries experience.

The blueberry season in Ontario usually runs from early July to late August. However, keep in mind that the weather likes to keep us on our toes, so it’s always wise to double-check with the farms for their exact times and dates. This way, you can plan your visit accordingly and ensure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to pick fresh and delicious blueberries during their peak.

Whether you’re a nature lover or simply looking for a unique outdoor summer activity, these top six farms near Toronto are the perfect destination for some seasonal fun.

This family-owned farm offers a delightful pick-your-own experience, with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and gooseberries available. For blueberry enthusiasts, prices are set at $4.50 per pound. Admission fees apply, with adults and children ages six and up at $16.95 plus tax, seniors at $12.95 plus tax and free entry for children under five and seniors on Mondays. Don’t forget to bring your own picking basket or purchase one on-site. Plan your visit to the patches accordingly, as the fields close 30 minutes before the farm’s closing time. Andrews Farm also offers seasonal pick-your-own options for raspberries, rhubarb, pumpkins and apples.

Discover the natural beauty and blueberry paradise of Hugli’s Blueberry Ranch in Pembroke, Ontario — the largest blueberry operation in eastern Ontario. This family-owned farm offers a picturesque setting with 17 acres of blueberry fields of 17 different varieties of the berry, providing a delightful blueberry-picking experience from July 16 to late August. For just $3 per person (kids under two get in free), you’ll have access to the blueberry picking area, where helpful field hosts will show you the best bushes to pick from and teach you how to find the juiciest blueberries at $8.95 per kg (prices may be updated for 2025). Plus, your access fee includes entry to the Summer Play Park area, where the kids can hang out with friendly animals, explore walking trails and snap cool photos. Don’t forget to visit their rustic country store for blueberry treats and products.

Home to seven different kinds of highbush blueberries, Berrylicious Fruit Farm is the place to go if you’re looking to pick-your-own. While it’s a little farther away from the city — the farm is located in Burgessville, a two-hour drive away — it’s the ultimate destination for blueberries in Ontario. With picturesque fields and a commitment to quality, this family-friendly farm offers a serene escape to nature. Handpick the juiciest blueberries while enjoying the scenic countryside and also enjoy a taste test of all seven berries, so you can decide your favourite! Picking hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and the farm will provide you a basket to use. You can also book ahead, but walk-ins are welcome. While you’re there, pick some raspberries and elderberries too!

Nestled in the heart of Ontario’s beautiful countryside between Bowmanville and Newcastle, Wilmot’s Orchards is a must-visit destination for all blueberry enthusiasts. This family-owned orchard boasts more than 20 acres of blueberry fields, cultivating a selection of nine varieties of blueberries. Given that their berries grow at different speeds, you’ll be assigned to pick in certain rows and have the option to choose between three container sizes: 2L, 4L and 8L, ranging from $15 to $60 each. There is also a café on-site where you can purchase blueberry treats, including the orchard’s famous blueberry ice cream. This farm’s blueberry picking season opens a bit later, usually in August, so follow them on social media to stay up to date and make your reservation in advance.

Immerse yourself in the organic blueberry-picking haven at Arrowwood Farm in Melbourne, Ontario. While it’s a little further west than the GTA, this family farm is a must-visit. Arrowwood offers a delightful opportunity to connect with nature and handpick fresh, organic blueberries. With their commitment to organic and regenerative growing practices, the farm doesn’t spray any fungicides or herbicides. Whether you’re seeking a fun family outing or a peaceful solo adventure, Arrowwood Farm welcomes visitors of all ages to experience the joy of picking their own blueberries — berries are priced by weight, per pound. The season officially opens July 18!

From plump blueberries to juicy strawberries, there’s always something in season at Barrie Hill Farms. Located in Simcoe County, immerse yourself in the beauty of the farm as you handpick an assortment of fresh produce. And while the summer season calls for pick-your-own berries, the farm also offers pick-your-own peas, sweet corn and beans. Don’t forget to bring your own basket — but if you forget your container, you can also purchase one at the farm! The farm charges $4.99 per pound and charges an $9 promise-to-pick fee per person that gets deducted from your final total. Time your visit for the farm’s Blueberry Pancake Festival from July 26–27, offering blueberry pancake breakfasts, wagon rides and blueberry picking!

