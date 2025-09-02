5 hot springs near Toronto to help cope with the end of summer

Fall is just around the corner, and there’s no better way to overcome the end-of-summer blues than by taking a dip in a relaxing hot spring. Hot springs are heated by geothermal heat from within the Earth, making them natural holistic ways to warm up. The soothing warm water in contrast with the cold winter air makes the experience even more enjoyable! Thankfully, you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to indulge in a traditional soak, there are a few hot springs and thermal experiences near Toronto.

This Nordic spa is about a 2-hour drive from Toronto and is the perfect place to relax in tranquility while enjoying the stunning views of the Niagara Escarpment. Dip in the spa’s outdoor hot and cold baths, or participate in a guided thermal journey, which will allow you to embrace extreme water temperatures in a healthy way! Along with a small group, you’ll rotate between hot baths, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas, a eucalyptus steam room, and indoor/outdoor relaxation areas. This is the ultimate immersive wellness adventure. 152 Grey Road 21, The Blue Mountains, Ont.

This spa, just under an hour from Toronto, is a wellness haven that will help you escape from modern life for a few days. The spa’s thermal experience will allow you to explore cold, tempered, warm, and hot outdoor baths, saunas, and the underground Källa flotation pool — a large saltwater pool filled with Epsom salt (it will make you feel weightless). There are also relaxing rest areas where you can recharge. 4015 Cochrane St, Whitby, Ont.

This charming spa is nestled in the hills of Caledon, about an hour’s drive from Toronto. The facilities include outdoor hot springs that are perfect to soak in while admiring the picturesque scenery of freshly fallen snow. When using the outdoor hydrotherapy pools, you’ll likely experience increased energy, circulation, detoxification, and even relief from arthritic pain (to name a few benefits). The spa services also include dedicated hydrotherapy rooms, a fitness centre, an indoor pool, a sauna, a steam room, a cozy fireside lounge, and a fully licensed Spa Café! If you’re looking for a quiet spot to completely immerse yourself in wellness this winter, then add this to your bucket list. 55 John Street, Alton, Ont.

Luxuriate in both indoor and outdoor thermal experiences, including a soothing outdoor hot spring at this 13,000-square-foot Niagara spa resort. Access to the hot spring is reserved for hotel guests first, but guests with day passes can check availability and book any open spots upon arrival. Spa guests can also access the fireplace lounge in the interior seating area as well as the heated indoor saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor pool, and fitness center. Indulge in self-care and leave feeling rejuvenated! 48 John St W, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

This Nordic retreat is about 1.5 hours from Toronto and well worth the drive. It’s cradled within a picturesque landscape of Horseshoe Valley, so you’ll be surrounded by natural elements as you indulge in thermal treatments. Thermal experiences consist of alternating periods of hot, cold, and relaxation treatments to boost your immunity and improve your overall well-being. Guest favs also include the hot tubs, steam rooms, and saunas. Whether you’re looking for some ‘me’ time or want to spend some quality time with a loved one, this spa is the perfect place to recenter your body and mind. 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd W, Barrie, Ont.

