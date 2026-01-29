A new nordic spa just opened in Ontario and it’s in the middle of a winery

Visiting Nordic spas has become a major trend in Ontario, with different ones popping up all over the province. That includes a new one at Shale Ridge – once just a winery and cidery, they’re now offering a nordic spa experience on their property that’s built for total relaxation.

Shale Ridge Winery & Cidery is about a three-hour drive from downtown Toronto, located in Thedford, a community just south of Lake Huron. Owners Alicia and Garren Hardman first opened the winery in 2020, with a “farm to glass” approach to crafting wines with real fruit and clean profiles.

According to their website, opening the nordic spa addition at the end of 2025 meant introducing people to “a place where the ‘busy’ of life simply couldn’t follow you.” It’s Canada’s only private Nordic spa estate and winery.

The fun catch is this: in order to experience the spa, guests need to book a full private retreat at the estate’s home – what Shale Ridge calls “a farm luxury escape.” The 10-guest sanctuary includes exclusive access to a full thermal circuit. That means guests can enjoy spa features like the infinity-edge thermal pool, Nordic plunge, eucalyptus steam room and a dry sauna.

While the spa itself is the star of the show, the estate’s home will evoke maximum relaxation alone, with additions like a private gym, a chef-style kitchen and a stereo system.

The home contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms, surrounded by countryside views from the vineyard and orchard.

While this spa is the first of its kind in the country, there are other Nordic experiences across the province. Places like the Scandinave Spa in the Blue Mountains offer similar features like thermal baths and cold plunges.

If you’re wanting a very traditional experience, Vettä Nordic Spa in Ontario’s Horseshoe Valley offers an authentic hydrotherapy cycle and even has a Finnish-style bistro.

Rates for the Shale Ridge Nordic Spa and Stay start at $2,900 per night (for up to 10 guests) and booking can be made online.