A new marine terminal at the foot of Yonge could bring cruise ships to Toronto’s central waterfront

Toronto’s central waterfront could eventually get a much flashier front door for visitors arriving by sea. On March 5, the Toronto Port Authority issued a Request for Proposals for a firm to prepare a business plan for a new multi-use Marine Terminal at the Yonge Street Slip, a move that signals the start of a potentially major tourism play at the south end of Yonge Street.

According to the tender notice, questions are due by March 23, with submissions due by April 2, meaning Torontonians may be one step closer to having a glimpse of what a new marine gateway at Yonge Slip might look like.

Destination Toronto recently noted how the Yonge Street Marine Terminal is still in the early planning stages, with the concept set to include a public plaza and pier, anchored by a signature architectural landmark on the central waterfront. The facility would also ideally accommodate Great Lakes passenger cruise ships, marine transit services and some recreational boating activity.

If nothing else, this could be a huge shift for Toronto’s visitor economy. Right now, the Port of Toronto’s cruise ship terminal is located at 8 Unwin Ave, near Cherry St. The Toronto Port Authority’s current 2026 cruise schedule lists 45 ship calls between April and October, with its existing cruise operation welcoming nearly 20,000 visitors annually while contributing to a regional Great Lakes tourism economy worth about $280 million.

A terminal at Yonge Slip would bring all of this activity much closer to the heart of downtown!

For now, the project remains at the business planning stage, but if it moves ahead, the foot of Yonge could eventually become much more than a place to stroll by the lake.

You can find out more about the project here, and follow @torontoportauthority for more info.