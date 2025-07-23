A new hub for food, art and community is set to open in Muskoka

A new outdoor destination in Toronto cottage country filled with delicious food, markets, arts and entertainment is set to open soon. Hale Muskoka is opening near Gravenhurst nestled on a historic five-acre farm just outside the charming small town.

The opening marks the debut of a multi-use outdoor retreat designed for everyone from locals to tourists, so visitors will be able to savour treats from an array of food trucks, shop at local artisan and farmers markets, enjoy live music and art installations, and admire the area’s natural landscape while roaming the space’s serene gardens.

Festivities will kick off with a Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition, held in partnership with Broil King and Rowe Beef. Celebrity chefs like Paul Boehmer, Joe Friday, Bradley Yip, Melanie Robinson and Roger Moore will show off their mean grilling skills and compete for the coveted title of “Best Smash Burger.” Guests can sample sliders from each chef, sip regional beverages, and shop artisan goods, all while enjoying live performances. Tickets for the Aug. 10 event are available online.

The Muskoka hub is the brainchild of Toronto resident Eric Abugov, who has worked in real estate development for 35 years.

“We are building a natural gathering space in the heart of Muskoka to bring people together – from celebrating special occasions to discovering unique items in the markets to savouring delicious food and drinks,” Abugov said. “Hale Muskoka will embody what makes this area so special. We worked in harmony with the natural surroundings to curate spaces that provide connected retail, dining and event experiences. It will become a one-of-a-kind hub that fosters community and connection, including a commitment to supporting local vendors, suppliers and local initiatives.”

The creative director of the project is Manny Neubacher, who, amongst many other things, founded and directed three contemporary art galleries in Toronto.

Looking ahead, Hale Muskoka is set to further expand in summer 2026, with the addition of two indoor event spaces: a 1,900-square-foot barn and an 1,800-square-foot grange. The venues will have more of a contemporary country aesthetic, so expect everything from weddings to corporate events to be hosted there, complemented by new indoor-outdoor kitchens, an outdoor stage and art-filled paths.

The property will also offer customizable 107-square-foot retail cabanas, dubbed the ‘107s’, designed for pop-ups and vendor showcases.

“Hale Muskoka brings guests on an interconnected journey activated by greenery, wood, stone, metal and fire, providing an idyllic background for celebrating all of life’s special moments,” Neubacher added.

Hale Muskoka is located at 1160 Bethune Drive N in Gravenhurst.